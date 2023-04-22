Last Sunday, The Santa Fe New Mexican published the views of Homewise CEO Mike Loftin (“City-county annexation should move ahead,” My View, April 16), as well as a column on the front of the Real Estate section by Kim Shanahan (“County area should be part of city, not Agua Fría,” Building Santa Fe, April 16).

Both disparaged the recent efforts of so-called Area 1B residents to become part of the Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community and, after 14 excruciating years of inaction by the city, officially remain in Santa Fe County.

Both used alarmist rhetoric and raised the hot-button issue of affordable housing in an effort to shut down the rights of residents to have a voice in their government.

Sid Monroe has lived in Area 1B with his wife, Michelle, for 20 years and has been active in the annexation stalemate since 2008.

