Last Sunday, The Santa Fe New Mexican published the views of Homewise CEO Mike Loftin (“City-county annexation should move ahead,” My View, April 16), as well as a column on the front of the Real Estate section by Kim Shanahan (“County area should be part of city, not Agua Fría,” Building Santa Fe, April 16).
Both disparaged the recent efforts of so-called Area 1B residents to become part of the Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community and, after 14 excruciating years of inaction by the city, officially remain in Santa Fe County.
Both used alarmist rhetoric and raised the hot-button issue of affordable housing in an effort to shut down the rights of residents to have a voice in their government.
Residents in our area have been facing pending annexation for 14 years. Yes, 14 years. For 14 years we have pleaded with the city, where we must go to for permits — land use, rentals, etc. — and where we can’t vote. The city offices often refuse our calls and tell us to call the county. City councilors won’t give us the time of day. We have had no representation, voice or attention from the city for 14 years.
There are approximately 380 registered voters in Area 1B, and well over 50% signed a petition to join the historic community and remain in Santa Fe County. The residents — yes, the people who live and vote in the county — want to remain in the county. We want the right to vote for a representative voice in local government that has been denied to us while the city dictates land use and permitting and collects fees.
Loftin paints a dire picture: “We will lose any hope of building affordable housing on the north side.” What? We have many concerns, and future development certainly among them, but there will be a time and a place for any development to put forward a proposal. Nothing will be “lost.” The vision statement of Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community states it desires “… to preserve, maintain, and accomplish a vision of a sustainable, well-planned community where people of all income levels are welcome and where people are able to live and work in harmony with their neighbors.”
Who says affordable housing can’t be built in Santa Fe County (“Affordable apartments planned for N.M. 14,” April 5)? And why is “affordable housing” the go-to default position? Why is it that of the over 5,000 new units that have recently been approved in the city, there have actually been fewer than 200 affordable units? Is the answer to keep doing what is obviously not working? Or may we, as a community, have an honest conversation?
Loftin continues: “This vacant land should be master planned to consider the future needs of our community — including affordable housing, public open space, biking and walking trails, and public amenities accessible by foot, bike, public transportation and car.” Apparently, 14 years is not long enough to put forward this “master plan,” let alone determine how the city will provide emergency services, waste removal, road maintenance, etc.
The city fire and police departments continue to be understaffed. The city has struggled to maintain its existing infrastructure, including streets, roads, parks, libraries and recycling. The city fire station at South Meadows Road was canceled. West Alameda has been closed for almost a month, and we are told it might be another three months before it can reopen.
Shanahan suggested the mayor “should publicly apologize to neighbors for the city’s negligence and recalcitrance, and pledge immediate police, fire, land-use and trash pickup for residents. And fast-track West Alameda repairs.” Really? It’s been 14 years — a magic “pledge” should make us all feel OK?
We can’t promise big developments and lucrative fees to the city. We don’t have the power or connections to lobby land use and navigate the so-called system. Area 1B is a fairly large parcel of diverse homeowners and residents; what bonds us together is our desire to have representational local government.
It is disappointing that after 14 years of inaction, Mike Loftin and Kim Shanahan default to NIMBY name-calling. We want to have settled representation in government for where we live. The original Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community 2006 Community Plan, and the original settlement agreement, allow for an exception to city annexation through petition before the annexation is completed.
We respectfully ask the County Commission to hear our voices, end our 14 years of limbo, and approve our petition to continue as their constituents with the county having full authority for our services and needs.
Sid Monroe has lived in Area 1B with his wife, Michelle, for 20 years and has been active in the annexation stalemate since 2008.