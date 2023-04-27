Great news, New Mexico! The governor signed a tax bill that will give you an income tax rebate of $500 if you’re a single filer and $1,000 if you file jointly — the checks are coming soon.
There also are $15 million of relief payments coming to low-income citizens and a child tax credit of up to $600 per child. The rebates are made possible by the record oil and gas revenue pouring into the state coffers.
In July, state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, vice chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, said that the state was likely to bring in more than $5 billion for the fiscal year from oil and gas. Divide that amount by the approximately 2 million people who live in New Mexico and you get $2,500 per person, not $500. If you have a family of four, that’s $10,000. $10,000 for a single year. So, what happened to the rest of the money?
The money first goes to the state. Then the Legislature decides how to use it. While lawmakers decided to give a portion of it to citizens in the ways mentioned above, they also decided NOT to give all of it to citizens. But it’s not really the government’s money. It’s YOUR money.
I believe that New Mexico should simply give all the oil and gas revenue directly to the citizens, next year, and every year. The amount will change from year to year because oil and gas revenues will vary just like gasoline prices, but still, it’s your money.
Not only would giving the oil and gas revenue back to the citizens be enormously beneficial to them (that is, YOU), but it would help in other ways. For example, instead of debating how to spend the oil and gas revenues or how to deal with the fact that the amount won’t be the same every year, the Legislature can focus on the basic functions of government, like crime prevention. Even the governor complained back in March about her need to keep pushing the Legislature on crime related bills.
More importantly, the Legislature can’t possibly spend the money for your benefit as well as you can. You know your needs and interests and those of your family. The Legislature doesn’t. Nor can the Legislature find an effective and efficient way to address your unique situation and everyone else’s unique situations all at the same time. But if the money is put into your hands, you can use it in the way that benefits you and your family the most.
Is giving the oil and gas revenue to the citizens even feasible? Alaska has been paying out a large portion of its oil revenues to citizens in the form of a dividend for decades. Not surprisingly, Alaska’s dividend program is extremely popular.
I recommend thinking ahead to next year’s legislative session. Tell your legislators that you don’t want them deciding how to spend your money. Tell your legislators that you want your money.