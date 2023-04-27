Great news, New Mexico! The governor signed a tax bill that will give you an income tax rebate of $500 if you’re a single filer and $1,000 if you file jointly — the checks are coming soon.

There also are $15 million of relief payments coming to low-income citizens and a child tax credit of up to $600 per child. The rebates are made possible by the record oil and gas revenue pouring into the state coffers.

In July, state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, vice chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, said that the state was likely to bring in more than $5 billion for the fiscal year from oil and gas. Divide that amount by the approximately 2 million people who live in New Mexico and you get $2,500 per person, not $500. If you have a family of four, that’s $10,000. $10,000 for a single year. So, what happened to the rest of the money?

Glen Lyons is a friend of New Mexico and an advocate for consumers. He writes from Houston.

Recommended for you