Today the ancient Tiwa Pueblo at Kuaua has a museum and visitor center. The name, Coronado State Monument, was changed to its current name, Coronado Historic Site, by the state of New Mexico. In August 2017, a metal detection survey revealed evidence of such metal artifacts as lead balls, crossbow arrow tips, copper and chain mail armor.
New discoveries by archaeologist Clay Matthews confirm Coronado’s presence in 1540. Coronado’s own testimony concerning his expedition as found in his written journals (see Narratives of the Coronado Expedition, edited by George Hammond and Agapito Rey) include his battles at Pueblo sites. At his battle at Arenal, 200 Pueblo Indians were burned at the stake. At Moho, Coronado ordered the hands and noses of his victims be cut off.
The Spanish battle cry, “Santiago!”, echoes an eternity of human suffering justified in the name of St. James. Coronado was later put on trial for war crimes and was acquitted. Historians note that in 1554, 81/2 years after his acquittal, Coronado died of a contagious disease at age 43 (historical narrative Winter of the Metal People, by Dennis Herrick). Poetic justice.
It is only right that a demand be made to change the name of the Coronado Historic Site to its original name Tiwa name of Kuaua. The name Coronado will forever symbolize political power and will greet visitors with a brutal history of violence. Francisco Vázquez de Coronado does not deserve to be honored. Shame on New Mexico.
In this day, it is possible to be proud of our ancestors’ sacrifices, determination and resolve. Th oral history of the Pueblo of Santa Ana, as recounted in The People, the Pueblo and the History of Tamaya by Laura Bayer with Floyd Montoya, tells the story. Montoya, a tribal member, died years ago. His contributions to that 1994 book are greatly appreciated.
In 1709 and continuing through the 18th century, Santa Ana was the first pueblo to successfully purchase its former lands back from the Spanish. The best documented purchase in 1763 is of the Ranchito Grant from Quiterra Contreras, the widow of Cristobal Martinez Gallego, and her son Mariano Martinez, who were willing to sell to Santa Ana Pueblo. The purchase brought the reservation to its present size of about 79,000 acres on both sides of the Rio Grande. Documents relating to Santa Ana’s purchase are in the official records of the Spanish archives.
Our ancestors made wise decisions so we might retain what little land we now hold in trust. Now it is time for the younger generation to carry on the struggle to protect our sacred lands from the encroachment of the outside world.
Spanish archives indicate there were 99 Indian pueblos in New Mexico. Eighty pueblos were destroyed and never repopulated. Today the 20 pueblos remain intact — the Tigua Nation in El Paso is the 20th member of the All Pueblo Council of Governors. By 1690, the Santa Ana population was at 90 survivors. According to the 2020 census, it now totals 900 tribal members.
A testament to our survival is a written narrative in an official scenic historical marker that needs to be revised to tell our story. Change the narrative.
The effects of historical traumas are still evident today by the secrecy under which our religious beliefs are practiced. After four centuries of resistance, our ceremonies are strong and vibrant. The Keres language is spoken. The sacred kivas are intact. We are now battling this new challenge — the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, to protect our people, our elders. We are fulfilling our ancestors’ wishes, with their core values guiding us spiritually as they did in 1540. “Ammu Hanu Sicti, Ammu Hanu Sicti.” We mourn for our people (Hanu sicti). We are still among the living.
