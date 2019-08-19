On Dec. 21, the former Environment Department secretary issued a groundwater discharge permit for the Copper Flat Mine, a proposed open-pit copper mine near Hillsboro in Sierra County. Issuance of the permit followed a one-week public hearing before an Environment Department hearing officer. In July, The New Mexican published an op-ed by state Rep. Rebecca Dow from Truth or Consequences (“Support the proposed Copper Flat Mine,” My View, July 28) strongly supporting the discharge permit. We offer a different point of view.
Several parties are asking the Water Quality Control Commission to review the discharge permit. They are not, as Dow asserts, “activist environmental groups who oppose copper mining in general.” The parties are the owners of the Ladder Ranch and the Hillsboro Pitchfork Ranch, which border the mine to the north and west; Elephant Butte Irrigation District, which distributes Rio Grande water to local farmers; and (indeed) one environmental organization, Gila Resources Information Project, which has worked — often cooperatively — with the copper mines in Grant County to protect groundwater both during mining operations and after the mines close. The ranches and Gila Resources Information Project are represented by the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, a nonprofit public interest law firm.
These parties seek review of the permit because the discharge permit is deficient. It fails to protect water quality, and it creates an undue risk to neighboring private property.
First, the permit does not adequately protect surface water. Mining operations will create a large pit lake that will exceed surface water standards for mercury and other toxic metals.
Second, the permit is based on an inadequate evaluation of the bedrock formation that underlies two of the proposed waste rock piles at the mine. Fractures in this bedrock could transport pollutants into groundwater.
Third, the risk to nearby private property was not adequately considered before the permit was issued. Under the applicable regulations, a permit cannot be issued if it would pose a risk to property. The adjacent ranch properties encompass fragile ecosystems, such as Las Animas Creek, and support abundant fish and wildlife. The ranches engage in bison and cattle ranching, guided hunting expeditions and ecotourism. The mine would put this property at risk.
Fourth, the permit requires a groundwater monitoring well network that is inadequate to detect the migration of pollutants.
Finally, the financial assurance is inadequate, as the Environment Department concedes. Financial assurance guarantees that the mine will be properly closed and reclaimed when mining operations cease. The public was deprived of the opportunity to comment on the financial assurance during the permit hearing.
Dow stresses the importance of mining jobs to Sierra County residents. The parties asking the Water Quality Control Commission to review the permit sympathize with the need for jobs. But mining jobs are temporary. The company estimates that the mine will operate for 10 to 12 years. One mining expert at the hearing implied that the mine would likely shut down after only six years, once the relatively higher-grade ore was mined out. The neighboring ranches also create jobs in the community. So long as the region’s sensitive ecosystems are preserved, these jobs are sustainable in perpetuity.
It is imperative that the Water Quality Control Commission carefully review this discharge permit. If it finds the permit to be inadequate to protect water quality and nearby property, it must send the permit back to the Environment Department for further evaluation, consideration and revision.
Allyson Siwik is executive director of Gila Resources Information Project, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization based in Silver City that promotes community health through protection of the environment. Charles de Saillan is a staff attorney at the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, a nonprofit public interest law firm based in Santa Fe.