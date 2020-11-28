Before the coronavirus pandemic, convenience stores served a vital role in our communities, providing gas, food, drinks, access to ATMs, and a host of other essential goods and services.
As small-business owners, as well as someone whose family owned and operated gas stations and convenience stores in New Mexico for many years, we understand how important local businesses are to ensuring our neighbors can get the supplies they need. Once the pandemic hit, the important role of convenience stores became even clearer, as they were designated part of the essential infrastructure workforce and were encouraged to stay open.
Their role hasn’t changed, and that is why it was unfortunate to see New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announce a public health order that closes non-gas convenience stores from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
At the start of the pandemic, most states, including New Mexico, issued stay-at-home orders encouraging people to stay inside and only go out when necessary. But every stay-at-home order acknowledged that there were certain businesses whose services were so vital to the function of our society that they had to remain open — and convenience stores were one of them.
It’s easy to understand why convenience stores were deemed essential on both the state and federal level. Around 93 percent of Americans say they are within 10 minutes of a convenience store, and the services they provide are particularly critical in rural and urban areas without easy access to grocery stores. In many areas, convenience stores serve as the only one-stop shop for critical food, beverages, medicine, and other home goods. Convenience stores are one of the few 24/7 businesses standing ready to provide much-needed food and refreshments for millions of Americans who work the late shift, especially our first responders, police officers, hospital workers and other essential employees.
Convenience stores serve unique functions, such as providing a safe place for travelers to use the restroom, drop off trash to prevent littering, and access cash through the ATMs accessible in the store. The rationales for having other food businesses, such as restaurants and bars, close during certain hours do not apply to convenience stores. The average amount of time a customer spends at a convenience store is less than four minutes, which public health agencies indicate significantly decreases the chance of exposure to the virus.
With convenience stores closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. these resources are taken away from our communities, particularly emergency personnel working late shifts. This is after stores across the state instituted additional health and safety protocols that they had to pay for out of their own pocket, such as increased sanitation and plexiglass guards to protect the safety of their customers and employees.
This new order creates an added economic burden for these stores and other essential businesses across the state that are already struggling. According to a survey conducted by Yelp, just in Albuquerque between March 1 and July 10, at least 381 businesses closed, and sadly 199 of those were permanent closures. For businesses that have stayed open, many have seen a decrease in revenue.
For example, Frank’s Famous Chicken & Waffles has seen a 50 percent decrease in revenue over the course of the pandemic. The last thing New Mexico businesses need are additional regulations that do little to promote public safety, but increase the burden on small businesses. If we force these businesses to close, this will just add to the state’s already-alarming unemployment figures. New Mexico’s unemployment rate stood at 9.4 percent in September, which is above the national average and higher than the rate in all but seven states.
