The article on the Zia Station development (“Decision delayed on Zia Station mixed-use development,” Feb. 5) reported on the Planning Commission meeting held last week. I am a member of the Candlelight Neighborhood Association Board. Over the past 18 months, we have done extensive research on all the regulations and documents connected to this development. However, in the two-minute windows for speaking allowed in the Planning Commission format, much was lost.
One item quoted in the article is that the South Central Highway Corridor Protection ordinance dates to 1986. The developers use this date as well and make the point that it is antiquated. In fact, the first protection ordinance began to be developed in 1986, but the first document related to it was signed in 1999 and was 27 pages long. A second amendment was developed and signed into law in 2004, expanding both the corridor and protections.
Several public hearings on the corridor have been held over a 15-year period. It has always been upheld. In 2013, after the last attempt to develop this station by Merritt Brown in 2008-09, Mayor David Coss sent a letter to the Candlelight Neighborhood Association reiterating the zoning specifically derived from the corridor protection act.
In 2017, the city Urban Land Use Planning Committee, made up of dozens of professionals, officials and businesses, included the corridor protection plan as part of the general plan for the city. In 2019, JenkinsGavin Inc. was denied signage at the Rodeo Road intersection explicitly because it violated the corridor protection overlay. This development asks for a very extreme exemption from the current, well-developed zoning and protections.
It would also set a dangerous precedent by becoming the first example of a parcel of land being removed from the corridor for the sake of development. The ordinance that applies here is far from antiquated. However, within the pro-development context of the current city administration, even these recent enforcements of the ordinance become dim.
Our neighborhood association has supported six to eight other projects within a mile of our neighborhood in the past five years. They include more than 1,500 living units. In fact, the Candlelight Neighborhood Association would be delighted to have 100 percent affordable housing developments at that intersection at half the scale and half the height — if the extremely dangerous issues with the intersection and the several neighborhoods feeding into it could be solved, which they are not by the proposed plan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.