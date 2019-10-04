Contemplating saying goodbye to implants, hello to flat and fabulous

The American Cancer Society is hosting its 10th annual Making Strides of Santa Walk on Saturday, at Villa Linda Park, 4250 Cerrillos Road. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. The walk is at 9:30 a.m.
Each year, thousands of folks — wearing all sorts of pink T-shirts, toot toots, wigs and hair dye — walk to raise awareness about breast cancer, early detection and to honor survivors. I am flattered to be named year’s honorary survivor.
You might remember the commentary I wrote in 2014 (“Goodbye boobs, I’m gonna miss you,” Commentary, Aug. 24, 2014). It was a farewell letter to my boobs. I wrote it the day after my medical team informed me that my best chance of survival was a double mastectomy.
I never thought, five years later, I would be contemplating a goodbye letter to my implants.
But I’m living with a potential “ticking time bomb” inside my body. July of this year, the Food and Drug Administration requested that the manufacturer, Allergan, recall their textured breast implants and tissue expanders after the devices were linked to a rare cancer.
As luck would have it, I received both recalled products in 2015. The tissue expanders were inserted when I had the double mastectomy and immediate reconstructive surgery. About five months later, I received the textured implants.
Expanders are like balloons; about every two to three weeks, saline is added to fill the expanders and create pockets to hold future implants. Funny thing about the procedure is that the saline is not body temperature, making it a cold process. My mom would go with me, and I’d ask her to warm the saline bags. Later, when the expansion is done, the breast implants are inserted behind the pectoral muscle in the pockets that were created.
Cancer sucks — it’s the gift that keeps giving. Survivors fight to get their energy back and resume a normal life, but we all walk around with the fear that it could come back.
The FDA said in most cases, the rare lymphoma linked to the implants is found in scar tissue and fluid near the devices, but that sometimes it can spread throughout the body. The condition can be life-threatening if it isn’t diagnosed and treated promptly. The FDA also said its data on the rising incidence of illnesses and deaths related to the implants came from medical device reports and searches of medical literature.
The FDA also says that if you don’t have any symptoms, they are not recommending the removal of these or other types of breast implants due to the low risk of developing the rare lymphoma.
Symptoms — now that’s interesting. Breast implants after a double mastectomy are not easy. They feel like you’ve got a big wad of steak pushing and stretching inside the cheek of your mouth. They’re heavy, uncomfortable, ache most of the time and your mastectomy scars can be easily irritated by bras and underwire. How do you define a symptom?
On top of all that, implants are never the same temperature as your body; they don’t hold body heat. You’re generally walking around cold all the time. I had a friend jokingly say to me that, “I always have two ice packs handy.”
Did you know there’s a group on Facebook called “Flat and Fabulous?” It’s a support group for breast cancer survivors who have explants. These courageous women photograph themselves and proudly show off their scars and flat chests.
I haven’t made any decisions yet. I’m not a car. I can’t go to the dealer and have the parts easily swapped out. I’m not sure if my insurance will cover an explant, but I’m writing to raise awareness and inform other women who may have received the recalled textured implants too.
I’m also walking Saturday in this year’s Making Strides of Santa Walk along with my team, Jodi’s Rockers 4 Knockers, a funny name for a serious cause. Put on your pink and come join us. If you can’t walk, consider donating. You might make the difference in someone’s life who needs support. You can donate by going to the Making Strides of Santa Fe website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=94524.
Jodi McGinnis Porter is a breast cancer survivor who lives in Santa Fe.