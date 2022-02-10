There has been much discussion lately regarding New Mexico income tax assessed on Social Security benefits. As a certified public accountant who currently receives Social Security benefits, I think I can add valuable information and perspective that has been lacking in the commentary I have read thus far.
The details of federal and New Mexico taxation are complicated. However, it’s good to keep in mind that New Mexico bases its tax calculation on the federal tax return but with possible deductions for seniors and lower-income people beyond federal deductions. It’s also good to know that the federal tax return has a formula for determining how much Social Security is included in income up to a maximum of 85 percent.
I ran a couple of examples through my tax software to see how the New Mexico tax system affects taxpayers receiving Social Security benefits.
First, let’s assume that each spouse of a married couple receives the maximum possible Social Security benefit. For someone who delays taking their benefit until age 70, the maximum benefit amount is currently $50,328. This hypothetical couple has no other source of taxable income. Therefore, their total combined income is $100,656. I think most people would see this as is a pretty comfortable retirement income. Of this income, how much is taxed in New Mexico? Zero.
Now let’s take a more realistic example because few people receive the maximum Social Security benefit and have no other source of income. Assume that each spouse receives $25,000 in Social Security benefits, but they also have $16,000 each in other taxable retirement benefits such as a pension or IRA distributions. Their total gross income is $82,000. This is still not a bad retirement income by most people’s standard. In this case, $17,050 of Social Security is included in gross income by the federal formula. New Mexico taxable income from all sources after deductions is $18,060 and tax is $488.
My point is that middle-income retirees receiving Social Security benefits are paying very little New Mexico income tax on those benefits. For lower-income seniors who are totally dependent on Social Security benefits, it’s highly unlikely that any of that income is taxed by New Mexico. Before we get all riled up about how horrible it is that New Mexico is taxing the Social Security benefits of poor seniors, let’s consider the facts.
