Two recent articles caught my attention. One was about a new subdivision approved by the county for several hundred new homes (“New 277-acre development south of city OK’d,” Jan 11.) While there was mention of providing for open space, there was no mention of whether the development would require water-wise appliances or fixtures, rainwater cisterns, drip irrigation or any of the myriad methods of reducing water usage.
The second was a recent article on the Old Pecos Trail development (“Rezoning case spurs council to mull rules changes,” Jan. 13). Implied was that the property owner has the right to develop their property. This certainly springs from common law, but is it absolute? Everything from noise ordinances through zoning and flood zone regulations limit or can even prohibit development of a property when it is in the public good to do so.
So, are local jurisdictions compelled to approve development even though they could overtax the local water systems and lead to water shortages for everyone? We know intuitively that there is a breaking point. At present, the various water plans look years into the future and present a range of possible estimates based on broad climate assumptions and population projections. Could development be denied based on these debatable and ambiguous studies? Would we have to wait until some large development finally creates a crisis before we can react? And, what would we do then that does not seem discriminatory, capricious and the result of negligence on the part of our elected officials?
The city’s projections rely on further water conservation and such improvements as the project to put back treated water into the Rio Grande. The county, in the most recent basin study, pointed to purchasing additional prime water rights to address increased demand. Can future conservation and human ingenuity keep supply ahead of demand?
Then there are the issues of climate change, groundwater depletion (leading to well owners wanting public water) and all the interstate and international negotiations going on with the Colorado River. What will be our future access to surface water? Will water rights or put-back credits be made partly worthless? Who knows what the situation will be five years from now?
Let me suggest that we establish a simple measure to visualize where we stand now and update that measure every year. We should look at maximum sustainable supply and demand for the summer — perhaps the third quarter. If, for example, we can sustainably supply 5,000 units of water but we use 4,000 now, then we have 1,000 units in unused capacity. We know or can derive the residential household usage at that time of the year. Let’s say it is one water unit per household. So, we could accommodate 1,000 additional households (or perhaps 800 after some safety factor). We would know where we stand and where the edge of the precipice is. We could approve additional development up to 800 units and then have a basis on which to stop until additional capacity can be developed.
Of course, the calculation would be more complex. We should do it for each water supplier in the Santa Fe River basin. Water conservation, purchased water rights, put-back credits, interstate agreements, changing household usage or supply due to climate change and the other factors would need to be quantified and updated annually. So, too, would the number of new and approved households and household equivalents, like commercial development, need to be updated.
This would give a simple, specific figure to focus on. It would allow us to see annually the progress of conservation, water rights and all the other factors in terms of accommodating future development. It would encourage us to implement measures now, like water-wise construction and metering, so as to keep pushing out that capacity. We would not be relying, complacently, on occasional guestimates that show a water crisis arising sometime in the future.
Before we add developments, like straw on the camel’s back until we cause a crisis, let’s develop a methodology for determining where we stand, if we need to intensify our efforts, and when and where we may need to apply the brakes.
Jim Lodes is a resident of Santa Fe and has a master’s degree in city and regional planning.