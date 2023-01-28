Two recent articles caught my attention. One was about a new subdivision approved by the county for several hundred new homes (“New 277-acre development south of city OK’d,” Jan 11.) While there was mention of providing for open space, there was no mention of whether the development would require water-wise appliances or fixtures, rainwater cisterns, drip irrigation or any of the myriad methods of reducing water usage.

The second was a recent article on the Old Pecos Trail development (“Rezoning case spurs council to mull rules changes,” Jan. 13). Implied was that the property owner has the right to develop their property. This certainly springs from common law, but is it absolute? Everything from noise ordinances through zoning and flood zone regulations limit or can even prohibit development of a property when it is in the public good to do so.

So, are local jurisdictions compelled to approve development even though they could overtax the local water systems and lead to water shortages for everyone? We know intuitively that there is a breaking point. At present, the various water plans look years into the future and present a range of possible estimates based on broad climate assumptions and population projections. Could development be denied based on these debatable and ambiguous studies? Would we have to wait until some large development finally creates a crisis before we can react? And, what would we do then that does not seem discriminatory, capricious and the result of negligence on the part of our elected officials?

Jim Lodes is a resident of Santa Fe and has a master’s degree in city and regional planning.

