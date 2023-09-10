Driving south from Santa Fe to Juárez or Palomas, Mexico has become like descending into a cauldron with temperatures reaching 109 degrees. If this heat continues, I predict another migrant surge. Cities like Phoenix may have consistently hotter temperatures, but we Americans have air conditioning, showers, swimming pools, shaded areas, crop insurance and all sorts of protections that simply don’t exist in the many Latin American countries from which migrants come.
We have been driving to Juárez and Palomas at least twice with food, clothing and other supplies; the needs are greater than ever. Here are some observations about the impact of heat.
On arriving at the barren courtyard of a mental asylum named Punto Zero on the west edge of Juárez, the first person to greet me is an older woman with dementia named Socorro. She wears a wool cap tied around her head and a thick fleece jacket and seems completely oblivious to the 109 degrees heat.
“She has dementia, refuses to take that cap off,” Lupe, the director says. Then Lupe tells me that their refrigerator is broken and they are waiting for a repairman. “And we’re almost out of food,” she adds. She has 38 mental patients to care for but luckily I have beans and rice from Dignity Mission in Placitas, N.M., that I can give her.
Earlier when I came across the border, three women approached my car, Cecilia Vazquez, a Mixteca Indian from Oaxaca plus Graciela from Toluca, Mexico and her daughter. For years, they have been coming up from Anapra where they now live to sell trinkets at this crossing, enduring the brutal heat in summer and the bone chilling winds in winter to try to eke out a living. They had no shade to go to and seemed dazed by the heat but selling these trinkets means survival.
Later at the Pemex station another Mixteca woman carrying a baby comes to my car window and sells me some key chains for a few dollars. She too is dazed by the heat.
“Americans head to pools, cooling centers, shelters,” USA Today says but the Recreativa Agua Park, the one public pool along the highway south of Santa Teresa was closed, the gate locked. However, the firemen in tiny Palomas, some seventy miles to the west had had a “sprinkle day” where kids could laugh, play and cool off under the water. There is no such thing in this area of Juárez; in fact, even the basic deliveries of water for cooking and household work have been delayed.
Some 600 houses in this area of Juárez were built by the non-profit, Siguiendo Los Pasos de Jesús, and have basic electricity but what about the hundreds of other houses made of patched together scraps of cardboard and plywood?
What about shade? There are no trees in this area of Juárez and none in Palomas.
What will happen if these temperatures continue and if there is ongoing denial of climate change? Won’t this bring a new surge of migrants, a new reason to flee to our southern border? Isn’t this happening all over the world?
Morgan Smith has been writing about conditions on the border for many years and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.