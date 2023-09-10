Driving south from Santa Fe to Juárez or Palomas, Mexico has become like descending into a cauldron with temperatures reaching 109 degrees. If this heat continues, I predict another migrant surge. Cities like Phoenix may have consistently hotter temperatures, but we Americans have air conditioning, showers, swimming pools, shaded areas, crop insurance and all sorts of protections that simply don’t exist in the many Latin American countries from which migrants come.

We have been driving to Juárez and Palomas at least twice with food, clothing and other supplies; the needs are greater than ever. Here are some observations about the impact of heat.

On arriving at the barren courtyard of a mental asylum named Punto Zero on the west edge of Juárez, the first person to greet me is an older woman with dementia named Socorro. She wears a wool cap tied around her head and a thick fleece jacket and seems completely oblivious to the 109 degrees heat.

Recommended for you