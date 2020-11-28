COVID-19 will change our Christmas spirit this year, but it is up to us to decide whether our spirit will turn weaker or stronger. As the holiday approaches, people are wondering whether this holiday will be filled with excitement or concerns. Family is an essential key to Christmas, and reuniting also can be a tradition.
However, this year will be different. In my case, many family members won’t make it for Christmas this year, and I’m certain others can relate. This affects our spirit greatly because we look forward to seeing our loved ones again.
Even though this makes Christmas less exciting, it’s the fear that has a greater impact on this upcoming festive season. The fear that being in a room with others could potentially hurt someone. Fears like those kill the joyous mood Christmas is supposed to deliver to the heart. I invite you to look at yourself and imagine how different Christmas could be in 2021. Disregarding health during these times could end up not only harming yourself but your loved ones, too.
People are going to spend the beginning of December thinking and reasoning regarding the risks of Christmas. This already makes our mood for the beginning of December doubtful. Not having everyone over for Christmas can be lousy, and to realize that there’s a chance that we’ll be alone on Christmas for future years is discouraging.
In times like these, memories happen when everyone is in frame. However, keeping our character strong during these times is what we must defend most. To be cheerful and caring to ourselves and others on this holiday is something we mustn’t lose because only we can decide what emotions to feel on Christmas.
If many of us are going to have a different Christmas, then why don’t we feed into the idea of making it diverse? We can take Christmas to a new level and start acknowledging how Christmas is celebrated and looked at in other parts of the world. Who knows?
Maybe you don’t want to end your Christmas spirit in December and, instead, you want to savor it for a few more days. In this case, you can follow the Julian Calendar, where Christmas ends the Seventh of January.
The food that’s prepared could also change. Maybe instead of meat, you could try eating a vegetarian meal for Christmas as others do due to religion or choice. Spending time with family members can be essential for others because we don’t know if we’ll see them next year. Even if you’re separated by a window or screen, seeing each other is what counts. There are countless ways one could improve their Christmas. It only takes confidence to do so.
