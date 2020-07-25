All of us can recite the deprivations we feel from COVID-19, from missing our favorite restaurants to canceled trips for long-planned events. Perhaps the deepest losses are not seeing or touching close friends and relatives. Still, the pandemic has brought us new sensitivities about priorities in our lives. Here, I want to tell a few tales of “small connections” — bonds with little beings, the diminutive humans and the animals smaller than ourselves.
A local grandmother, S, separated from her Texas relatives, spends a few hours per week on FaceTime reading stories chosen by her 5-year-old moppet. They have shared the books Amelia Bedelia, Pete the Cat and The Mystery of Meerkat Hill. When they hit a big word, S asks the little girl what it might mean, and then corrects her guess as needed, so she knows it for the next time. Most recently, they read the classic Disney version of Cinderella. This granddaughter and her 2-year-old sister have visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., dressed as Disney princesses.
Another grandparent, L, also lives far away from her offspring and their children. Knowing she hates driving, I was stunned when she announced her idea of renting a van to drive cross country from her home in New Jersey with her male partner, who doesn’t drive at all. They plan to visit her daughter, son-in-law and their precocious daughters, ages 6 and 8. In shock and admiration, I asked, “Why drive?” She said, “Well, I’m getting up there” — she is in her early 70s — “and I want to see my grandchildren before I die.” She won’t consider flying, with the risk of catching the virus. Her daughter will pick them up in Denver and drive them back to Santa Fe to stay with them through the winter, much longer than usual, making up for missed visits and avoiding unnecessary travel.
A divorced father, E, told me that through this new process of online education, he and his sixth grader son share more than before, feeling a closer connection at home, with the father’s increased familiarity with what his son is doing at school. Instead of just semi-annual parent/teacher conferences, the teacher communicates his son’s ongoing progress through weekly emails.
Ties between people and animals have increased in frequency and strength. Nationally, pet adoptions have left some shelters empty, as more people sought the comfort of animals we always knew they provided. Newspapers showed images with staff standing alongside open cages, no dogs in sight. The dog shortage unexpectedly joined the toilet paper shortage.
A friend, J, in northern Florida waited for three different dogs at a local shelter, turned down each time for someone who grabbed the mutt before she did. She finally went to a breeder and now awaits a baby pup she picked out. S’s two-toned dachshund, BG, has provided her with the companionship and unconditional love to allow her to weather the pandemic. His kisses and cuddles sustain me, too, as I visit them both on their covered patio each week.
