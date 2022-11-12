High-speed internet for homes and businesses in Native American communities has been elusive for the last 20 years. Elusive, that is, until now. Thanks to Sen. Martin Heinrich and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, we are on the precipice of real connectivity on tribal lands.

Groundbreaking federal legislation, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which our senators supported, allocated $65 billion to connect the remaining 6 percent of U.S. homes without access to high-speed internet, including tribes, nations and pueblos in New Mexico. Thankfully, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her team at the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion already are moving to invest New Mexico’s share of the broadband funding, with a special focus on tribal community needs.

There’s just one thing standing in the way: access to utility poles.

