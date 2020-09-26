Remember how our middle school civics teachers proudly touted our Constitution’s “separation of powers” and its “checks and balances?” How each branch had been given specific powers and duties, as well as a measure of authority that each might employ to restrain the other branches in the event of overreach?
A paramount objective of our Founders, we were told, had been to build into the republic’s governing document reliable safeguards against the tyranny of an authoritarian executive. An important tool for achieving this, we learned, was congressional oversight of the president and his office.
The ability of Congress to exercise oversight authority has always been fraught, because presidents jealously guard their prerogatives and often refuse to cooperate with oversight investigations. In the face of presidential resistance, the will and, indeed, the ability, of Congress to effectively oversee the president has eroded over time.
President Donald Trump’s norm-breaking refusal to disclose his tax returns or disassociate himself from his business interests and his never-ending torrent of falsehoods has made oversight difficult enough. He has doggedly opposed subpoenas seeking his personal business records. He has regularly denied congressional requests for testimony from administration officials, whatever the issue. And his assault on the House’s impeachment proceeding set a new standard of belligerent noncooperation. He refused to produce any requested documents, prevented administration officials from testifying before Congress, and asserted that all communications with the president are privileged and therefore immune from disclosure to the Congress or to the courts. The disastrous consequences of these and Trump’s many other assaults on our other constitutional checks and balances are undeniable.
Recent judicial decisions have further complicated the oversight issue. The Supreme Court’s July 9 decision in Trump v. Mazars seems to have affirmed House oversight authority but with so many “separation of powers” strings attached (for example, proof that subpoenaed information relates to a valid legislative purpose, no other plausible source is available, the request is not over-broad, etc.) that no disclosure to Congress of any of the president’s business records seems remotely possible before the Nov. 3 election.
Unfortunately, the House did not seek judicial enforcement of subpoenas to compel testimony and documentary production incidental to its impeachment proceeding, but did recently seek enforcement of a subpoena to compel testimony of Donald McGahn, former White House counsel, before the House Judiciary Committee. A decision on Aug. 31 in that case by a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia reached the bizarre conclusion that the House lacks the authority to secure judicial enforcement of its subpoenas, though (according to the decision) the Congress could enact legislation giving itself that authority. This may not be the last word, however; the House is seeking reargument of the case before the full court sitting en banc.
The Congress’ calcified oversight function should be of concern to every American. Clearly, a broad agenda awaits the next Congress. But high on the list must be comprehensive legislation designed to rebalance Congress’ oversight power vis a vis the president. Such legislation must expressly authorize judicial enforcement of congressional subpoenas and provide for stiff penalties in the event of noncompliance. Mandatory requirements concerning presidential disclosure of tax returns should be included, as well as express prohibitions of nepotism, a workable articulation of the emoluments clause and a delineation of the scope of presidential privilege. As a coequal branch, the Congress must recover its equality.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.