In an era marked by uncertainty and economic challenges, it is imperative that our lawmakers make informed decisions that prioritize the well-being of American citizens and the growth of our economy. The proposed "Big Box Bill," aiming to introduce credit card routing mandates akin to those enacted in 2011, raises substantial concerns about its potential repercussions.

While the bill may appear to target fairness and competition, a closer examination reveals that it could inadvertently favor large big box retailers at the expense of customers and the credit card benefits they cherish.

Congress must stand against this legislation to safeguard vital consumer benefits and protect the economy.

