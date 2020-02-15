After reading Steve Pearce’s op-ed concerning the Trump impeachment trial (“President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection,” My View, Feb. 9), I cannot let it go without a response. His position is a complete twisting of the historic stances taken by the party of Abraham Lincoln.
My respect for what Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said after his vote, the only Republican senator to vote with the Democrats, has grown immensely. His action restores my faith that there is some good remaining in the GOP.
Until 10 years ago, Romney would have probably been joined by a dozen or more fellow Republican senators. Easily that many would not have forsaken their party’s traditional ideals and ethics and I believe would have voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his egregious actions.
It is distressing to realize what Trump has done to denigrate the entire political process, and amazing that so many of his fellow Republicans, Pearce included, have opted to fall in line and are marching in step — away from a century-and-a-half of GOP ideals and values.
These now-trampled ideals historically included prudent (sometimes overly so) caution about entanglements with foreign governments. Yet when Trump turned 150 years of GOP conservatism on its head and chose to put a price on our aid to the Ukraine, thereby doing Russia’s bidding, simply to advance his own political gain, we heard only silent acquiescence from his fellow Republicans.
After their vote to acquit, many Republican senators admitted that he had clearly transgressed, but offered contorted excuses for not punishing those transgressions. Apparently, they figured the American people should just stop looking at the wreckage, move along and put it all behind us.
A second traditional Republican ideal Trump has tossed aside is respect for integrity in government, a deep pride in ethical behavior. Now, though, the party not only demands that whistleblowers be exposed but pursues and persecutes them further. And even high-minded public and military servants are being dragged through the mud after having been fired for daring to speak out in criticism of this president.
How ironic that the GOP’s 2008 presidential banner carrier, Romney, is now being sullied and insulted by Trump and his cronies and sycophants. Romney is a devout Mormon and I believe acted under the influence of his personal religious and moral precepts. But in this new version of his party he is badly out of step. Loyalty to the man in the White House is all that counts.
How can Pearce, New Mexico’s GOP chairman, concoct a fairy tale that Trump’s escape from the impeachment proceedings is now some kind of “forever acquittal?” Are we supposed to now forever forget about all of Trump’s lies, his gaffes, his embarrassing conduct and the litany of appointees he has fired or who have quit in disgust? All that remain in his administration are toadies and yes-men.
For the past 15 years, I have served in the New Mexico Senate with many Republicans of great integrity. I cannot believe for a moment that Pearce’s opinion represents the totality of their view. My Republican colleagues in the Legislature who would similarly exonerate Trump run the risk of condemning their party to the dust bin of American history, putting themselves in a class with Albert Fall, the New Mexico U.S. senator who brought down the Harding administration with the Teapot Dome Scandal
100 years ago.
We all saw the evidence against Trump, except for whatever former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified about. It is bizarre that the head of the New Mexico Republican Party would claim that what we all saw (and what the president has bragged about) just never happened.
