New Mexico played a crucial role in the Civil War, and many local lives were lost in the battles at Valverde and Glorieta Pass.

Santa Fe built the Soldiers' Monument to commemorate their service more than 150 years ago, and it was placed in the heart of the city.

The monument was constructed with extremely valuable items inside its base as a type of time capsule. This was only understood by the current leadership after a failed attempt to remove it, although this was common knowledge to many Santa Feans.

Eli Bransford is a multigenerational Santa Fean and YouTuber. 