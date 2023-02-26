New Mexico played a crucial role in the Civil War, and many local lives were lost in the battles at Valverde and Glorieta Pass.
Santa Fe built the Soldiers' Monument to commemorate their service more than 150 years ago, and it was placed in the heart of the city.
The monument was constructed with extremely valuable items inside its base as a type of time capsule. This was only understood by the current leadership after a failed attempt to remove it, although this was common knowledge to many Santa Feans.
The monument was constructed with four plaques at its base; one of the plaques originally contained a word that expressed an idea acceptable at the time it was written but is now considered a racial slur. The word was scratched out about 50 years ago.
Because many descendants of the fallen soldiers are alive today and for other reasons, the monument has both historic and personal value to the community.
Tearing down monuments generally has become a national fad among the extreme political left.
Santa Fe is largely governed by the political left, with an open ear to the extreme wing of the party.
Some in the leadership of the city of Santa Fe have expressed a great desire to remove or destroy the Soldiers' Monument and have taken extreme actions to do so but have failed thus far. These actions included colluding with a law-breaking mob of vandals and spending a quarter of a million dollars in a sophisticated attempt to fool the public into accepting its removal (the CHART process).
The monument currently sits with a box around it. This is an extremely unpopular look to local residents and tourists whose monetary income Santa Fe depends on.
Some councilors are now proposing to repurpose the monument but rebuild in a similar shape. This gives the appearance of restoration but still pushes an extreme political ideology, and in my opinion, glorifies the mob that attacked the monument. The same ideology that calls for the monument to be removed also sees many other historic things as bad, including the names of our streets, shopping areas, etc.
The single reason Santa Fe has value to tourists is its historical significance. If we tear down all of our historical things, we harm ourselves in the name of false virtue.
The logical and moral solution is to rebuild the monument in the exact form it was with the possible exception of the north-facing plaque. The wording of that plaque should be decided by either a consensus or historians, or by local cultural leaders, definitely not by the politicians who sought the destruction of the monument in the first place.
Eli Bransford is a multigenerational Santa Fean and YouTuber.