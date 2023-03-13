New Mexico faces chronic water shortages, and decisions about water should be made with due process and transparency. House Bill 121, sponsored by Reps. Christine Chandler and Susan Herrera and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, is a compromise with the state engineer that attempts to address an issue related to recent litigation and a recent attorney general opinion.

Differing views over HB 121 reflect the challenges we face as a state. Supporters include acequias, land grants, traditional and small-scale farmers, conservation groups, river advocates and irrigation districts. Opponents are industries, including oil and gas interests, as well as renewable energy companies.

Here are the reasons HB 121 is a timely update to current law:

Paula Garcia has served as executive director for the New Mexico Acequia Association for 25 years. She lives and works on a small ranch in Mora.