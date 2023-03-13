New Mexico faces chronic water shortages, and decisions about water should be made with due process and transparency. House Bill 121, sponsored by Reps. Christine Chandler and Susan Herrera and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, is a compromise with the state engineer that attempts to address an issue related to recent litigation and a recent attorney general opinion.
Differing views over HB 121 reflect the challenges we face as a state. Supporters include acequias, land grants, traditional and small-scale farmers, conservation groups, river advocates and irrigation districts. Opponents are industries, including oil and gas interests, as well as renewable energy companies.
Here are the reasons HB 121 is a timely update to current law:
Existing water rights and the public welfare are protected by our water code. Any change in a water right through a transfer or temporary lease requires public notice, opportunity to protest and a mandatory public hearing on the protested application. In his decision on a water application, the state engineer is required to consider impairment of existing water rights, conservation of water and the public welfare. The process ensures potentially impacted communities and water right owners can raise concerns.
Preliminary approval of water leases without due process is unlawful. Prior state engineers were granting water leases before requirements for due process were met. Over the years, this practice evolved from small amounts to thousands of acre-feet of water rights, as illustrated by a recent case on the Pecos River. By granting a preliminary approval, the state engineer violated the law, according to a District Court ruling and an opinion from the attorney general. Any future applications for preliminary approval are illegal and vulnerable to legal challenge.
HB 121 creates an expedited lease while also protecting due process in water leases. HB 121 is a compromise that strikes a balance between the need to protect existing water right holders and the waters that sustain agriculture, our communities and ecosystems with the need to support economic development. Without HB 121, the state engineer will not have a lawful tool for expedited leases.
Unfortunately, industry lobbyists, including the primary opponent of HB 121, former State Engineer John D’Antonio, a consultant to Pattern Energy, have used fear and misinformation to oppose HB 121. It appears D’Antonio, after flouting the law and granting preliminary approval in water leases during his tenure, has now walked through a revolving door to represent industries and assist them in acquiring water rights.
In his statements at the Legislature, D’Antonio failed to mention that he lost a case in the 5th Judicial District with regard to preliminary approval. (See Carlsbad Irrigation District and Otis Mutual Domestic Water Consumers and Sewage Works Association v. John D’Antonio). The recent AG opinion, rendered on Jan. 30, affirms that decision.
Industry groups are concerned that, without preliminary approval, they will be unable to obtain water in a timely manner for their projects. Ironically, the only path forward for expedited leases is to pass HB 121, which will create a system for a state engineer decision within 100 days after public notice. Because of the court ruling and the AG opinion, industries now lack a lawful route to lease water in an expedited manner.
HB 121 is an attempt to balance the needs of industry in an expedited manner while also safeguarding the existing water rights holders in a manner that meets due process and notice requirements. It will be unfortunate if this step toward a reasonable compromise is derailed by industry lobbyists with little concern for our water future.
Paula Garcia has served as executive director for the New Mexico Acequia Association for 25 years. She lives and works on a small ranch in Mora.