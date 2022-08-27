In response to the piece (“I’m an oil magnate: Let’s make a deal,” My View, July 3): I consider expressions of such views and similar communications from such folks to be a big part of the crisis that faces our nation.
And I hasten to add that extreme views from other perspectives can be similarly divisive and potentially destructive. They effectively divide our population into confrontational groups and impede serious solutions to the many problems that we face. I also believe they are self-serving in that they commonly stagnate progressive changes that many authors perceive to be a threat to their sources of income or other modes of personal gain.
People in our nation and the world face a likely cruel fate as a consequence of both natural and man-made planetary evolution. From a geologic perspective, Earth has experienced a number of profound extinction events that marked major changes in the environment and dominant types of fauna. Most of these so-called events in reality spanned a significant time period — many thousands if not millions of years.
In comparison, the advent of hominids is relatively recent (i.e., the last few million years). Yet in this comparatively short time (relative to the approximately 200 million year era of dinosaurs) we have seen a dramatic population growth since the Industrial Revolution from under 1 billion (circa 1800) to more than 8 billion people today. Accompanying this growth is a marked increase in the rate of fauna extinctions globally — perhaps approaching such rates associated with the aforementioned extinction events.
These clearly are a byproduct of demand for industrial materials, the negative effects of their use on the environment, and the resulting modifications of Earth’s surface and seas. Climate change is a derivative effect. The scientific community has stressed that we are approaching a critical level of global temperature beyond which irreversible environmental degradation is predicted.
So, my comment today focuses on the need for a compromise between dissenting perspectives and an earnest attempt to reducing man’s negative impacts on the environment. That’s as opposed to inflammatory rhetoric of those who wish to maintain a status quo favorable to their commercial and other personal interests.
I am skeptical that such a compromise is attainable in my lifetime, and so I conclude with words from my new song: “Trying to Make Ourselves Whole” :
It’s easy to get caught up in our own little world,
Not really aware of what’s going on.
In dealing with our crises day to day,
It’s hard to cope with things we can’t control
It’s hard to see the pathways that our future holds.
Even tomorrow is not so clear.
So, how will we ever make it through?
Guess we’ll read about it in the news…
And who really cares ‘bout what I say?
Everyone’s just looking out for themselves.
So in the end that means we are all alone…
Just trying to make ourselves whole.
Bill Leeman was a professor at Rice University until 2005 and a program manager in the Earth Science Division of the National Science Foundation until 2012, when he moved to Santa Fe and took up songwriting.