In response to the piece (“I’m an oil magnate: Let’s make a deal,” My View, July 3): I consider expressions of such views and similar communications from such folks to be a big part of the crisis that faces our nation.

And I hasten to add that extreme views from other perspectives can be similarly divisive and potentially destructive. They effectively divide our population into confrontational groups and impede serious solutions to the many problems that we face. I also believe they are self-serving in that they commonly stagnate progressive changes that many authors perceive to be a threat to their sources of income or other modes of personal gain.

People in our nation and the world face a likely cruel fate as a consequence of both natural and man-made planetary evolution. From a geologic perspective, Earth has experienced a number of profound extinction events that marked major changes in the environment and dominant types of fauna. Most of these so-called events in reality spanned a significant time period — many thousands if not millions of years.

Bill Leeman was a professor at Rice University until 2005 and a program manager in the Earth Science Division of the National Science Foundation until 2012, when he moved to Santa Fe and took up songwriting.

Popular in the Community