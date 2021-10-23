I am writing in response to professor James Rice’s letter (“Junk science,” Sept. 18) asking, “Do the ends justify the means?” with his lack of solidarity for Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. The consortium and other impacted communities like mine have worked tirelessly as front-line people living daily with the impacts from nuclear colonialism and militarization of our state.
Our entire state deserves compensation, including free health care, for these amendments to pass and be inclusive of all communities regarding the intergenerational harm from past and present nuclear impacts. We live with the cancers, illness, miscarriages, birth defects, deaths, environmental violence, lack of access to our cultural and ancestral sites due to contamination or land theft and many other examples of physical, spiritual, mental and cultural harm.
To reduce these past and present lived experiences to only being valid with a peer-reviewed scientific journal and process is one of many examples of scientific racism. In 1945, there were no simultaneous studies being prioritized for Indigenous and peoples of color communities adjacent to the Trinity site.
Communities were still practicing home births, and not all birth outcomes might have been recorded. We were (and are) citizens being treated as collateral damage for military activities, including the Trinity test. Nuclear exposure regulations then and today are based on an adult white male, not an Indigenous or land-based pregnant person. To assert there is currently any sort of scientific process from the federal government that exists to support communities harmed has not been my experience. This is especially true for land-based communities back then.
If there were equity in Indigenous and other impacted communities’ ways of knowing, we would not need exhaustive resources or to be dependent on outside “expertise” to come in and speak on our behalf. Our voices should be heard and valued as equal to that of a scientist. We do not need them to speak for us, but do need their support and advocacy. We have our own ways of knowing that are just as valid.
It is the dismissive, patronizing and perceived superiority of professor Rice’s tone as a member of the social scientific community that is really troubling.
Our way of life is not considered in exposure regulations and cleanup standards. There have never been studies to determine the cumulative and multiple exposures to a variety of toxins, including radionuclides, of Indigenous and land-based peoples of New Mexico over long periods of time, much less on our reproductive health.
The burden of proof still falls on us and other front-line advocates like members of the consortium to demonstrate the harm we see happening all around us. This is injustice. Pass the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, grant our people an apology and let us get to work restoring health and wellness to our state.
