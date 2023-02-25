As the CEO of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, I was deeply concerned when I read the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The report reveals that teen girls face a crisis of violence and trauma, leading to record levels of sadness, suicide risk and other alarming behaviors. The situation is dire, and we must take immediate action to support these girls and protect their well-being.
It is clear schools and community services are overburdened, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges girls face. Girls Inc. offers a much-needed focus and resources to these challenges. We are part of a much-needed network of local and national organizations that ensure a web of support for young people.
Fortunately, Girls Inc. is well-positioned to help address this crisis. We have been working with girls in our community for over 60 years, and our comprehensive Girls Inc. Experience is a direct and compelling response to the CDC’s recommendations. In addition, we offer a range of pro-girl resources in and beyond schools, including peer engagement, adult mentoring, Healthy Sexuality curriculum and a “Mind + Body” initiative focused on wellness and self-care.
Through our programs, Girls Inc. equips girls with the skills and knowledge they need to navigate barriers, practice leadership and have opportunities. We are committed to increasing access to mental health and wellness support for students in underserved communities, and we are combating the persistent stigma surrounding mental health issues and treatment.
Our Healthy Sexuality programming is built on a foundation of accurate information, cultural sensitivity, and values of inclusiveness and respect. By providing girls with a positive, empowered approach to sexuality, we can help them better understand and embrace this important aspect of their lives.
As an expansion of our efforts, we are proud to collaborate with the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs and a powerful coalition of organizations throughout the state to support House Bill 43, Affirmative Consent. This bill represents a significant stride toward establishing active consent as a positive, valued community and social norm. Many Girls Inc. participants have shared with me their need for their peers to grasp the importance of consent to promote safe and healthy lifestyles.
At Girls Inc., we are helping girls to confront major health issues, including physical and mental wellness, body image, nutrition and stress management. By promoting healthy habits and self-care practices, we can help girls build the resilience they need to face life’s challenges.
I urge our community leaders and policymakers to take note of the CDC’s report and take immediate action to support our youth. The comprehensive Girls Inc. Experience offers a proven set of solutions to these complex challenges. We stand ready to work with our partners to ensure every girl in New Mexico has the access and opportunity she needs to grow and flourish. It’s clear that now more than ever, we need to prioritize the well-being and development of our young people.
While Girls Inc. is well-positioned to respond to this crisis and provide girls with the resources and support they need to thrive, we cannot do it alone. We (and other youth-serving organizations) need your help to continue our vital work and expand our reach to even more girls in need. You can help make a real difference in the lives of young people and build a brighter future for our community. Please consider donating, volunteering your time or advocating for our mission in your community. Together, we can empower girls to be strong, smart and bold.
Kim Brown, CEO of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, has worked in youth development for over 20 years.