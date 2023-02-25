As the CEO of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, I was deeply concerned when I read the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The report reveals that teen girls face a crisis of violence and trauma, leading to record levels of sadness, suicide risk and other alarming behaviors. The situation is dire, and we must take immediate action to support these girls and protect their well-being.

It is clear schools and community services are overburdened, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges girls face. Girls Inc. offers a much-needed focus and resources to these challenges. We are part of a much-needed network of local and national organizations that ensure a web of support for young people.

Fortunately, Girls Inc. is well-positioned to help address this crisis. We have been working with girls in our community for over 60 years, and our comprehensive Girls Inc. Experience is a direct and compelling response to the CDC’s recommendations. In addition, we offer a range of pro-girl resources in and beyond schools, including peer engagement, adult mentoring, Healthy Sexuality curriculum and a “Mind + Body” initiative focused on wellness and self-care.

Kim Brown, CEO of Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, has worked in youth development for over 20 years.