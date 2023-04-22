As a former miner in northwest New Mexico and the daughter of immigrants who settled in the rural southeast Permian Basin, we became lawmakers to help protect our people and our land, while also protecting the economic futures of working families.

In the Navajo Nation, we see firsthand how miners and front-line communities are impacted by changes to our energy industry. In the Permian Basin, we have witnessed oil and gas become a pillar of our New Mexico economy at the expense of the health and livelihoods of workers, primarily immigrant workers.

Our efforts this past legislative session are a reminder of how important it is to ensure our communities remain at the center of our policy work, especially when addressing climate change.

Rep. Angelica Rubio is a Democrat from Las Cruces and Rep. Anthony Allison, a Democrat from Fruitland.

Recommended for you