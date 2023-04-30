New Mexico is in the midst of a child welfare crisis and the state Children, Youth, and Family Department is a big part of the problem.
Yet we don’t need a special session of the Legislature or more taxpayer-funded studies to fix CYFD and stop the deaths of more helpless children or to reduce the physical, mental, and sexual abuse that happens to so many children in our state. We just need common-sense solutions applied to how CYFD operates and state lawmakers who insist the safety needs of children must come first.
I was 26 years old when I founded Sierra County’s first early childhood center. The data shows the early years matter most and first learning experiences last a lifetime. The goal — helping families raise healthy children by providing high-quality learning experiences for young children while parents work or go to school. Add three healthy meals, screenings, immunizations, health insurance, early interventions and other family supports and I was proud to prepare children be ready to succeed on the first day of kindergarten and be started on a path of life success. Unfortunately, CYFD quickly became my four-letter word.
Over the years, I have lost count of the times when CYFD’s policies failed the children my center served. I can still hear her little voice telling me, “Daddy puts his pee pee in brother’s mouth.” The brother was 5 years old. Early educators are mandatory reporters, so I reported what I was told. However, according to CYFD, my secondhand account from a 3-year-old was hearsay. Nothing was done. I have held a baby as the eyes rolled back into the head and the tiny body swayed, while my nose burned and I became ill just holding it. I called both CYFD and law enforcement, but only law enforcement responded and their conclusion was, “No signs of meth.” Yet, hours later my office continued to smell like cat urine and my head was still pounding.
I know firsthand that in New Mexico, the children of abuse and neglect are too often left in the care of their abusers. That's true even when they are broken, bruised, bleeding and worse. CYFD has failed to do the job we have entrusted the department to fulfill — protecting our most vulnerable children. After nearly 4½ years in office, our governor still does not seem to grasp the reality that CYFD is broken. While she has announced bureaucratic reshuffling at CYFD, it took whistleblowers and lawsuits for the governor to admit the problem.
Here are a few immediate reforms that will save lives. All incidents of abuse must be open (with redacting info only as necessary) to scrutiny by child advocates, legislators and other experts. No longer can CYFD use a confidentiality clause to hide an endless record of failures. The state must mandate the utilization of the Law Enforcement Portal to allow police officers remote, real-time access to information gathered by CYFD, including prior referrals. In substantiated cases of abuse, forcing family reunification must only occur when the child is no longer in danger and must include mandatory participation in programs like home visiting. Finally, CYFD actions must be subject to additional oversight by an independent party rather than just the governor and her appointed cabinet secretary.
Until we take corrective action, we will continue to see countless examples across our state of children being forced to endure unnecessary abuse and neglect. We must fix CYFD now. A child’s life depends on it.
Rebecca Dow is former state representative and a 39-year advocate for high-quality early care and education, including founding several early childhood programs in Truth or Consequences. She ran for governor in the 2022 Republican primary.