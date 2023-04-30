New Mexico is in the midst of a child welfare crisis and the state Children, Youth, and Family Department is a big part of the problem.

Yet we don’t need a special session of the Legislature or more taxpayer-funded studies to fix CYFD and stop the deaths of more helpless children or to reduce the physical, mental, and sexual abuse that happens to so many children in our state. We just need common-sense solutions applied to how CYFD operates and state lawmakers who insist the safety needs of children must come first.

I was 26 years old when I founded Sierra County’s first early childhood center. The data shows the early years matter most and first learning experiences last a lifetime. The goal — helping families raise healthy children by providing high-quality learning experiences for young children while parents work or go to school. Add three healthy meals, screenings, immunizations, health insurance, early interventions and other family supports and I was proud to prepare children be ready to succeed on the first day of kindergarten and be started on a path of life success. Unfortunately, CYFD quickly became my four-letter word.

Rebecca Dow is former state representative and a 39-year advocate for high-quality early care and education, including founding several early childhood programs in Truth or Consequences. She ran for governor in the 2022 Republican primary.

