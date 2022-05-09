Nature is amazing, particularly in New Mexico — our brilliant blue skies and stunning sunsets, the multicolored canyons around Ghost Ranch in Abiquiú, the majestic peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the glistening sand dunes at White Sands. Every time we step out into nature, we’re overcome with gratitude for the beauty that surrounds us and for the respite from the craziness of the world that it offers us.
Sadly, nature is being threatened more and more these days. Overpopulation of the planet, overuse of natural resources and lack of education have led to polluted skies, an abundance of trash at campgrounds and on the trails, and desecration of our sacred spaces.
We are deeply saddened by recent graffiti vandalism at La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Site on the Caja del Rio plateau. This is a sacred, ancient, powerful area in New Mexico that deserves to be seen, witnessed, experienced and most importantly, protected. We read articles about the vandalism, saw the outcry of environmental advocates on social media and understood the deep pain local Indigenous communities felt.
The Bureau of Land Management is working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to identify the vandals. The FBI and nonprofits have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of these criminals.
What can we as individuals and businesses do to speak up for the land and cultural history that is the foundation of our community? Our hope is that we all step up and commit to protecting our environment. Not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it is an investment in the long-term sustainability of our communities.
We started our business in 2008 with the goal of sharing our love of New Mexico and the outdoors with others. We genuinely hope that, through interactions with us and with the natural world, visitors to these places will walk away with a deeper appreciation for these special and magical places.
How else can we commit to protecting our natural world? As a corporate strategy, conservation is the best way to future-proof your business. It means operationalizing with an ever-present commitment to where you work and the people you work with. These values speak volumes to what is important to a company and resonates with your consumer base, regardless of industry.
As business owners, we have the obligation to espouse conservation as a value. This is our home, and I call on all businesses to do their part to conserve our shared business interests, now and into the future.
Santa Fe is like no other place in the world, and it is magical places like the Caja del Rio that make it so. We are happy to be one of the businesses that is outspoken in its call to protect places like the Caja, and we hope we are not the last. After all, what is a better strategy for business sustainability than to protect the very place wherein your business exists?