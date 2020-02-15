These are troubled times and we must find our comfort where we can: thumb-sucking, drink, drugs, history, faith, science, therapy, hypochondria, words, music, letters to the editor, poems to no one, pulling of hair, gnashing of teeth, breast beating, brow beating, shrieking, weeping, sleeping and sleeping, crying into our pillows, joking, denial, clever retorts, wearing red hats, un-red hats, anti-red hats, no hats at all, shouting, being offensive, being careful not to offend, offended, embracing the undocumented or incarcerating them, calling them refugees who must be welcomed in or invaders who must be walled out. Shouting. And shooting, so much shooting. Counting the dead. Those not busy shunning guns are busy buying. So we take our comfort where we can because we must.
Even if it’s the occasional comfort of devalued dead white men.
A while back John Updike — as dead and white as a man can get — comforted me. I found a previously unpublished story of his in a magazine pulled from a pile of unread New Yorkers. I love his stories. And his characters the Maples, Richard and Joan. I know them. Updike made them. It caught me by surprise seeing them there again. An old story and not the best of the Maples or of Updike, but surprising comfort. The comfort of the familiar. John Updike. His name as comforting as a blanket tossed over me by my father — also a dead white man — when I was nearly asleep. A moment’s comfort. It felt good.
But it didn’t last. It never does. No comfort lasts. Neither memories of Updike nor the Maples nor of my father make it last. Nothing. Never. Ever. And especially not now.
Disconsolate is behind us and despondent has come into view. In our troubled times we must take our comfort while we can.
“Snowing in Greenwich Village” by John Updike appeared in the Dec. 3, 2018, issue of the New Yorker. It was written in 1956.
