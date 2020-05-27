We are former career foreign affairs and national security professionals whose many years of service overseas has taught us what information warfare looks like. We urge our fellow New Mexicans to join us in being vigilant against disinformation and condemning those who are intentionally sowing disgust, doubt, and division to subvert our democratic system. Make no mistake, like COVID-19, this political disease affects all Americans, and its immediate target is to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 elections.
Last week, New Mexico became a hot spot with a vicious 45-second ad that attacked 3rd Congressional District candidate Valerie Plame, employing Nazi symbolism and tarring her as anti-Semitic. Such vile offensiveness must gain no purchase in our state, one of the few that thankfully remains free of hate groups, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. The video bashing Plame rang alarms, not only because it was alien to New Mexico, but because the sponsor, the Alliance to Combat Extremism, sent a contrary message of combative extremism while masquerading as a liberal non-profit organization. It struck us how this and other features of the ad bore the dubious hallmarks of foreign interference.
Attributing the source and motives of a covert disinformation campaign is a challenge. It would take diligent investigative reporting and digital forensics to determine whether this was the product of Democratic fratricide, a partisan false flag, or the Russian Internet Research Agency. Whoever came up with the idea, the ad originated outside of New Mexico.
Whatever their intent, the jarring imagery and the uncertainty it generated aligned with the hostile strategy of America’s adversaries. The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. intelligence community, along with multiple independent organizations such as the respected Brennan Center for Justice, have all issued warnings that the 2020 elections are under foreign assault.
Background evidence can be found in the conclusions of the Mueller Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Elections and the bipartisan reports of the parallel investigation by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, where New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is an active member.
Among the 3rd Congressional District candidates who forcefully condemned the defamation of Plame was presumed front-runner, Teresa Leger Fernandez, who embodies the values of her native Northern New Mexico and whom The New Mexican has endorsed.
We deeply appreciate the Santa Fe New Mexican, because it is one of the oldest and last remaining independent local newspapers in the United States. However, it was a disappointment that its May 20 article reporting on the ad added to discord and failed to meet the paper’s own standards of journalism. Most importantly, by slinging the epithet of “dark money” indiscriminately it conflated the negative attack on Valerie Plame with a completely separate instance of positive advertising on behalf of Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Both advertisements used existing campaign finance law to avoid identifying their sources of funding. However, accurate reporting would have taken note of the false equivalence between the two and avoided legitimizing the extremist, hate-mongering ad while tainting both candidates.
We have taken the oath of allegiance and served the nation under presidents of both political parties. Our foreign assignments have included countries where the Deep State and fake news are not the fantasies of a malignant child, but realities woven into daily life to sustain power while depriving citizens of the rights and freedoms that we take for granted. Our decades of service on the world’s hardest edges have taught that democracy must be defended. We must remain alert to the danger of disinformation, not be distracted or be fooled; this is a serious matter.
