Todd Greentree is a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer. He served in five wars between 1980 and 2012, has a doctorate in history from Oxford University, and teaches in the Global and National Security Program at the University of New Mexico. Richard Silver, a former Foreign Service Officer and Treasury Department Senior Attorney, worked on conflict-related strategic communications on three continents. Ambassador Vicki J. Huddleston was chief of diplomatic missions in Madagascar, Mali, Ethiopia and Cuba. They reside in Santa Fe and are members of the Santa Fe Council on International Relations.