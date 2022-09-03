I have been in the college “business” for over 50 years, working for community colleges, state universities, private nonprofit and for-profit colleges. If it matters, I was the president in two cases, graduate dean in one case and senior adviser in two more. And I can tell you that the college debt relief that is coming thanks to President Joe Biden and the Democrats is good for everyone, even the people complaining about it.

Here’s why.

This isn’t about people trying to beat the system. The rate of price increases (tuition and all other services) in college has increased at more than twice the rate of disposable income since the 1990s. Learners and their parents have been in the bull’s-eye of a target not of their own making.

Peter Smith lives in Santa and has spent his career in higher education.

