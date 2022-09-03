I have been in the college “business” for over 50 years, working for community colleges, state universities, private nonprofit and for-profit colleges. If it matters, I was the president in two cases, graduate dean in one case and senior adviser in two more. And I can tell you that the college debt relief that is coming thanks to President Joe Biden and the Democrats is good for everyone, even the people complaining about it.
Here’s why.
This isn’t about people trying to beat the system. The rate of price increases (tuition and all other services) in college has increased at more than twice the rate of disposable income since the 1990s. Learners and their parents have been in the bull’s-eye of a target not of their own making.
One of the drivers of this trend is that legislatures around the country have, generally, reduced funding levels for institutions and scholarships over the same period of time. This has shifted costs to learners and their families. (Happily, New Mexico’s Legislature and governors have largely resisted this trend.)
As a consequence, tuition and other costs have risen dramatically, driving up loan debt. As debt has increased, learners who aspire to public service jobs, let alone higher-paying professions, were put between a rock and a hard place. Lower-paying jobs in areas such as education, health care and public service often have licensing and education requirements that compel higher costs. This combination of higher costs coupled with lower pay projections make the climb to loan repayment even steeper, resulting in postponed marriages, child births and home purchases, as well as driving good people away from necessary and important life work.
The marketplace can only fix some of this dangerous situation. Community colleges’ great quality, long scorned by the “higher-ups” in higher education, is increasingly being recognized for the value it brings to both learners and employers. And new forms of work-based, online and hybrid models for learning are changing the opportunity/cost ratio in favor of the consumer. Institution brand value will become less defined by cost and elitism, as it has been in the past, and more so by the positive consequences experienced by learners and employers in their personal, social, civic and economic lives.
Here’s where the new debt reduction bill comes in.
The debt reduction benefits are broadly needs-based, and the benefit is accentuated by doubling the rebate to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Just as federal personal income tax rates are set by income levels so that those who earn less pay less, so does the college debt relief program.
But here’s the sleeping dog that people are not focusing on that takes this program from good to great. For those who are still in the pipeline and those who will follow them, this program sets repayment at 5 percent of disposable income and, after 10 years, if the debt is not paid due to lower earnings, the remainder is canceled.
Yes, that puts a burden on the federal deficit. But if we harness the tax obligations of individuals who make $2 million to $50 billion a year and the dozens of multibillion-dollar corporations that pay no taxes at all, that pressure will be greatly reduced, if not eliminated completely.
At the same time, however, people will be encouraged to go into professions that enrich communities, not individuals, and there will be more earned income available to be spent locally by those individuals, boosting the local economy. Community capitalism will be strengthened.
This is a great outcome for all of us except, possibly, the ultra-wealthy who finally have to step up and pay their fair share of taxes.
Peter Smith lives in Santa and has spent his career in higher education.