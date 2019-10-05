Across the West and New Mexico, consumers are demanding changes to how we generate electricity; they know that more affordable, cleaner options are available. When electricity prices go down for families and businesses, new economic opportunities are created for our communities. This transformation is being led by rural cooperatives, concerned citizens and community leaders who see better opportunities for their members for cleaner, more affordable energy.
Nearly three years ago, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative began a process to leave its power provider because it was unable to meet the demands of the co-op’s members. Cooperative members and leaders wanted flexibility to add renewable energy options, which are cheaper than the existing resources Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association provided.
After years of negotiations with Tri-State, Kit Carson co-op voted overwhelmingly to pursue a new electric provider to work with the community to help them meet their goals — lower rates and 100 percent daytime solar. The co-op chose Guzman Energy to provide power to its members, establishing a unique partnership that is making those goals a reality.
When power providers form meaningful partnerships with local communities, great things happen. Within the next three years, Kit Carson co-op’s wholesale power costs will decrease by approximately 40 percent. Kit Carson co-op is on the way to powering the community with 100 percent solar energy during the day. Earlier this month, Guzman Energy and Northern New Mexico College joined Kit Carson to break ground on a brand new 1.5-megawatt solar array on Northern’s El Rito campus (“Northern N.M. College builds El Rito solar array,” In brief, Sept. 17). This great success is achievable because customers and Kit Carson’s leadership sought to change the status quo.
Northern New Mexico College is committed to helping our communities thrive through education; we see this new solar development as a symbol of that commitment and a part of what we are doing to address our carbon footprint. This new solar facility will provide affordable, renewable power to the El Rito campus and about 850 homes and local businesses. It will be constructed with local labor, provide new local tax revenue, and create an engine of economic development for families and our community.
Several years ago, the campus lost technical and vocational programs. Now, with this and other new arrays in the area, there is renewed opportunity and demand to train and build a local workforce that will keep talent and money in our community. It has been the catalyst for five public school districts to come together to form our community college school district that, with the passage of a new mill levy this fall, will help develop and support the reintroduction of career technical education at Northern for plumbers, pipefitters and electricians, including apprenticeship opportunities and classes for local high school students. This is a reality because Kit Carson co-op and its members knew there was a better, cheaper way to get power.
When electricity costs fall, families, businesses and higher-education institutions such as Northern benefit. Instead of spending increasing portions of our budget on utilities, we can invest the savings to support our students and their success. This creates a force multiplier, helping develop the curriculum our students and community need to provide the education and training 21st-century jobs demand. We see real progress toward bringing new economic development opportunities to the community and encourage voters to support this reinvestment.
There is no denying that this change to the local electric provider, driven by Kit Carson co-op members, is having a tremendous influence throughout our community. This partnership demonstrates how powerful local cooperatives can be in determining their energy future. Affordable, clean and reliable power is within our grasp, and we’re proud to be working together to bring that change to Northern New Mexico.
Richard J. Bailey Jr., Ph.D., serves the students, faculty, staff and community as the president of Northern New Mexico College. Chris Miller is the chief operating officer of Guzman Energy.