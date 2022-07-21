The recent Supreme Court ruling severely limiting the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon emissions in the United States illustrates why a piecemeal approach to environmental protection cannot adequately defend, protect or regenerate our planet’s life-support system, upon which all life depends.

Leaving this existential task to the whims of courts and politicians around the world exposes us to death by a thousand ignorant rulings that occur without the context of settled science. To say the EPA does not have the authority to regulate carbon emissions in the U.S. ignores the science that tells us this omission will be deadly.

But apparently that is where we are in our dangerously weak attempts to preserve at least a minimally livable world for our children and grandchildren. What a gift to pass on: Ignore the science of existence and kowtow to the worst instincts of humanity, greed and lust for power.

Earl James is the director of outreach and engagement for Common Home of Humanity, a global nonprofit organization advocating for an Earth System Treaty to provide the legal framework necessary for proactive climate restoration among nations. He lives in Española.

