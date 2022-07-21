The recent Supreme Court ruling severely limiting the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon emissions in the United States illustrates why a piecemeal approach to environmental protection cannot adequately defend, protect or regenerate our planet’s life-support system, upon which all life depends.
Leaving this existential task to the whims of courts and politicians around the world exposes us to death by a thousand ignorant rulings that occur without the context of settled science. To say the EPA does not have the authority to regulate carbon emissions in the U.S. ignores the science that tells us this omission will be deadly.
But apparently that is where we are in our dangerously weak attempts to preserve at least a minimally livable world for our children and grandchildren. What a gift to pass on: Ignore the science of existence and kowtow to the worst instincts of humanity, greed and lust for power.
We humans are acting as if the life-or-death fate of our species is not hanging by its fingernails (it is) or as if there is no choice but to act in this suicidal manner (there is).
Science-based global disaster warnings are issued with such rapidly increasing frequency that it could give the impression we are doomed, but for all the in-our-face flooding, burning, melting and disastrous environmental crimes speeding toward us, thousands of proven solutions are being essentially ignored.
While 9 billion people around the world watch and wait for these climate disasters to explode in fire and brimstone, tens of thousands of universities, technology labs, United Nations research projects, forward-looking businesses and climate advocacy organizations wave frantically to bring the world’s attention to the creative solutions that exist for virtually all of our environmental woes.
So why don’t we pay attention? Can’t the United Nations bring all of these environment-saving initiatives together to flip our destructive-extractive, global-heating economy into the resource-regenerative and global-cooling economy we desperately need? After all, credible research shows there is a potential $26 trillion market over the next 10 years for businesses to carry out ecosystem regeneration projects that would absorb a third of the carbon we must eliminate to avoid environmental meltdown.
Additionally, science confirms we already have all the necessary renewable energy know-how to shift the world into that lifesaving mode. We also know exactly how much land and seas must be preserved or restored to absorb the rest of the dangerous carbon and preserve the biodiversity we need to provide a habitable future.
What are we waiting for? Every day, allied nations collaborate to develop defensive security strategies to prepare for the next megalomaniac-driven war, just as the U.S. Navy is doing right now with an “open-source tabletop war game” to experiment with how climate change could affect a future conflict. Since the Navy has 29 ports in 19 foreign countries around the world, it’s easy to assume the degree of global collaboration needed to secure the peace will be a major goal.
So where is the global collaboration required to implement the detailed and tested plans for integrating all forms of Earth restoration into a single, coordinated movement to prevent the obliteration of life on our only planet? Can we humans learn to collaborate to prevent the climate meltdown disaster awaiting as well as the U.S. Navy plans its reactive strategy for mopping up the wreckage after the meltdown?
There are climate change tipping points, and there are global collaboration tipping points. We can’t afford to pass either of those if we want life as we know it to continue to exist.
Earl James is the director of outreach and engagement for Common Home of Humanity, a global nonprofit organization advocating for an Earth System Treaty to provide the legal framework necessary for proactive climate restoration among nations. He lives in Española.