Our nation just lost a statesman with the death of Colin Powell, the much-admired general and former secretary of state. He was a frequent, friendly and approachable visitor to Blair House, also known as the President’s Guest House, where Randy Bumgardner, my deputy through many years, and I always looked forward to greeting this charming man.
The last time I saw Powell was at the State Department in July 2001. Two months earlier, I had attended a meeting at the White House regarding how the new George W. Bush administration wished to handle foreign visitors. For months, little things about these people, their arrogance and disdain for others has accumulated in my mind, and the way in which they snickered about the large and beautiful dinners under tents the Clintons hosted became my epiphany. I decided it was time to retire to my beloved Santa Fe.
The question for me as to my successor as general manager of Blair House was never in doubt, and I quietly started advising certain people of my impending retirement.
In early June, I informed the chief of protocol and the same day started a phone campaign, mailing a letter to former President George H.W. Bush, former Secretary of State James Baker and had one hand-delivered to Secretary of State Colin Powell, outlining all the strong reasons for appointing Randy as the new general manager and asking for their assistance.
Closer to my retirement I paid a courtesy call on Powell, who was prepared to sit and chat, but as I had only two minutes penciled in on his calendar I had more important things on my mind: “Did you get my letter recommending Randy for my position, Mr. Secretary?”
“Yes” he said, and I continued:
“And what are you doing about it, Mr. Secretary?”
He shot up in his chair: “Now, wait a minute; this decision is not mine alone to make.”
But I continued quickly, knowing my precious seconds were ticking: “Blair House needs continuity and an institutional memory, Mr. Secretary. No political appointee can give it that, and you know Randy so well after all these years; this is important,” and then my time with him was up.
Later Powell made the decision (I am certain, with crucial assistance from Barbara Bush, after George Bush assured me in his reply to my letter that he had passed on my recommendations to “the powers that be”) that Randy Bumgardner would become the new general manager of Blair House.
As general, Powell had been the voice of reason both in the Gulf War and later in the Yugoslavia conflict, advocating the use of military force only as a last resort.
As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Bill Clinton, Powell also, I heard through the grapevine, traveled to Haiti with former President Jimmy Carter (who had negotiated an agreement that the military rulers of Haiti would go into exile) “to keep an eye” on the former president’s tendency to be a loose cannon with his own ideas as to what the U.S. government ought to do in such situations.
Thus, as long as Powell was in Bush’s Cabinet, I felt all was not lost. But I often wondered how he managed to stay calm, collected and reasonable during four years of exclusion by the vice president and secretary of defense.
Powell reflected virtues and qualities, such as decency and equality among people, and I am so honored to have known him.
