On Feb. 3, I woke to find an inch or two of snow on the ground in south Santa Fe. It wasn’t much, but it did leave roads icy on a day when the temperature never rose above the low 20s. Schools and many government offices were closed. But what surprised me most was the closure of the post office at Santa Fe Place mall. Most other businesses at the mall appeared to be open.
A handwritten note apologized for the closure but offered no explanation. The note also did not explain if mail left in the drop slot would be picked up that day. The note did, however, mention the Coronado post office on Pacheco Street was open.
My business sells on Amazon and through other online venues. I depend on the U.S. Postal Service for timely delivery of my packages. I spend tens of thousands of dollars every year on postage. I am at the post office six days a week.
If my packages do not go out on time, it can cause Amazon to suspend my selling privileges. Such a suspension can sometimes take days to resolve as I must submit to Amazon a plan detailing how I will avoid future delays, and the plan must then be approved by Amazon. With Amazon comprising a substantial portion of my sales, a prolonged suspension could be devastating to my income.
For me, going to the Coronado post office is not always an easy option because I do not have a car. When I found the mall post office closed, I decided I did not want to make the 45-minute bike ride to Coronado on a freezing evening.
Instead, I put my small packages in the drop-slot and crossed my fingers. But I also had one package that would not fit in the slot. I took the larger package to the nearby Best Buy store because I often see a postal truck there in the evening. But on this day, I did not see the truck, despite waiting around for nearly 30 minutes.
A Best Buy employee told me that the mail pickup had not happened that day. I also did not notice any postal trucks on the roads. I had to wonder if mail service had been suspended entirely in Santa Fe. My one large package would not get mailed until Feb. 4.
The Postal Service at Santa Fe Place has disappointed me before. Once, the clerk on duty tried to close the post office 15 minutes early, explaining that he had missed his lunch break. More recently, a coin shortage caused the post office to demand exact change. After several weeks, the post office started demanding card payments only. Some days, you can’t even buy stamps at this post office.
The unofficial motto of the Postal Service is, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” While I am generally a fan of the Postal Service, I find myself thinking that whoever came up with that motto probably did not live in south Santa Fe.
