Elected leaders in Santa Fe recently enacted several voting rights bills, including House Bill 4, that would, among other things, have the state adopt automatic voter registration rules. State Sen. Katy Duhigg, a sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement: “This bill will bring us one step closer to making equal access to the ballot box a reality for every qualified New Mexican.”

The question is, one step closer for whom?

Certainly not the state’s 325,000 independent voters — a quarter of the state’s registered voters — who are prohibited from voting in the state’s closed primaries. And if you think that’s already the largest act of voter suppression in the Land of Enchantment, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Jeremy Gruber is the senior vice president of Open Primaries, a national election reform organization. He, along with Michael Hardy and Harry Kresky, is the author of Let All Voters Vote: Independents and the Expansion of Voting Rights in the United States.