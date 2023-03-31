Elected leaders in Santa Fe recently enacted several voting rights bills, including House Bill 4, that would, among other things, have the state adopt automatic voter registration rules. State Sen. Katy Duhigg, a sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement: “This bill will bring us one step closer to making equal access to the ballot box a reality for every qualified New Mexican.”
The question is, one step closer for whom?
Certainly not the state’s 325,000 independent voters — a quarter of the state’s registered voters — who are prohibited from voting in the state’s closed primaries. And if you think that’s already the largest act of voter suppression in the Land of Enchantment, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
That’s because most states that have adopted AVR have seen exponential growth in independent voters.
In 2015, Oregon became the first state to adopt AVR, and its contribution to Oregon’s highest-in-the-nation voter turnout has been widely heralded and copied. Back in 2015, registered independent voters were 20% of the Oregon electorate. Today, they are 35% of the electorate and the largest group of voters in the state. Since AVR was adopted, more than three quarters of new Oregon voters registered as independents. And if you think that’s temporary, think again. The voter rolls of independent voters in the state continue to grow year over year.
Oregon’s experience is by no means isolated. Just a couple of years into their adoption of automatic voter registration, 60% of new registrants in Nevada have been independents, and independent voters have become the largest group of voters in the state while the ranks of Democratic and Republican voter registration have fallen. And since Massachusetts adopted AVR, 77% of new registrants have been independents, and like Oregon and Nevada, independents are now the largest group of voters in the state.
Which begs the question, why register thousands of new voters if you’re going to suppress their right to vote in the elections that really matter in New Mexico — the primaries? Not to mention the thousands of former felons also “enfranchised” by this legislation, who will find themselves turned away at the polls when they find that their status as independent voters continues to deny them the right to the franchise.
Bills to open New Mexico’s primaries to independent voters have been introduced every legislative session for years and summarily rejected. This session, Senate Bill 73, a bill championed by Sen. Bill O’Neill and supported by Sen. Duhigg and others would have allowed independent voters to vote in the primaries. It passed overwhelmingly in the Senate as a result of their leadership. However, Judiciary Chairwoman Rep. Christine Chandler, after receiving the bill from the House Elections Committee with a “do pass” recommendation, denied it a hearing and allowed it to die. House leadership did not intervene.
But New Mexico’s independent voters are not going away. They are already the fastest growing group of voters in the state by far. In the last 10 years, Democratic Party registration has dropped 3%. Republican Party registration has stayed the same, and independent voter registration has grown by 6%. All of this before the adoption of AVR.
That increasingly matters because general election races in New Mexico and across the country are becoming more and more uncompetitive. In the 2022 general election, for example, 43% of New Mexico House races were uncontested and only 13% of races were competitive. That means the state’s primary elections are where the real competition, real choices and real opportunities to have a meaningful impact exist for voters.
How is the New Mexican political establishment going to respond? It’s one thing to shut out independent voters from publicly funded primary elections when their numbers are small. It’s another thing to block their participation when they may soon become — thanks to automatic voter registration — the largest group of voters in the state.
New Mexico is already in poor company with states like Florida and Kentucky as one of the few states that continue to shut out independent voters in closed primaries. It’s time for political leaders to act. Open the primaries and let all voters vote.
Jeremy Gruber is the senior vice president of Open Primaries, a national election reform organization. He, along with Michael Hardy and Harry Kresky, is the author of Let All Voters Vote: Independents and the Expansion of Voting Rights in the United States.