For several years, New Mexico officials, residents and Public Service Company of New Mexico have worked to shut down the aged and polluting San Juan Generating Station. The 2019 Legislature approved a bill (Senate Bill 489) that would enable PNM to shut down the plant and allow the utility to recoup some of its investment.
The law is a compromise, and many parties are affected by it. Such compromise is necessary to achieve a greater result than if we forced PNM to absorb all stranded costs. We can work to support the community and create something better.
The League of Women Voters of New Mexico asks the Public Regulation Commission to follow its hearing examiners’ recent recommendations and allow PNM to exit San Juan and use the Energy Transition Act’s provisions to provide desperately needed help to the community surrounding the plant. The workers and families of San Juan County deserve a new chance.
A critical and often forgotten issue is how the new law will help ease the economic hardships that will result from the shutdown. Power plant jobs will be lost, as will coal-mining jobs. The law does many things, but importantly, it mitigates the adverse economic effects on the community in San Juan County.
The ETA includes the Apprenticeship Assistance Act, requiring employment of apprentices during construction of new electric facilities in increasing percentages over time, with priority given to workers from communities most affected by the plant closing.
The ETA also encourages the construction of replacement resources in the local school district to help compensate for the loss of income from the plant. Renewable sources have become far less expensive than coal, so replacement by renewable energy will also reduce consumer bills.
Not insignificantly, the legislation also includes the full Renewable Portfolio Standards bill of 50 percent by 2030, 80 percent by 2040 and 100 percent carbon-free electricity sources in New Mexico by 2045.
That means that any carbon-capture coal plants or gas plants built to replace the current power from San Juan would have to close by 2045, and probably by 2040. Building a plant we know must close within 20 years is not economically responsible.
The Energy Transition Act puts the remaining money owed (“stranded assets”) on San Juan into AAA-rated bonds, allowing ratepayers to pay back the costs of the plant at a low interest rate over time. Yes, it holds PNM harmless for these stranded costs, but it is less costly in terms of rates and the environment than keeping the plant in operation. Rates will actually go down about $7 per month for this reason — it essentially allows refinancing of the debt that ratepayers already are paying off to PNM.
There are immense environmental and public-health benefits of replacing coal power. Allowing San Juan to continue to operate as a coal plant is simply not good business for anyone.
It is time to let this be done.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.