Driven by 45 mph winds, there was no stopping California’s 2018 Camp Fire as it raced through fire-adapted forests and across firebreaks to obliterate the town of Paradise. Firefighters coming off the line during California’s 2019 fires, whipped to a frenzy by 50-70 mph winds, were left speechless. And just this past Nov. 8, having narrowly survived a September wildfire, the community of Wytaliba, NSW, Australia — which, like Paradise, had been extensively fire-adapted — suffered a second fire. Here’s resident Badja Sparks’ description in the Nov. 14 Glen Innes Examiner:
“I have a large cleared area around our double brick house. That September fire burned to our perimeter. This was just two months ago. Everything that should be done, was done and lots more. The fire that came last Friday was of another order of magnitude altogether. A crown fire roaring in from the west on a hot afternoon with an 80 km per hour [50 mph] wind. It wasn’t on the ground, it was a firestorm in the air, raining fire. There was no fuel on the ground, it was already burned. The heat ahead of the fire front ignited nearly everything in its path. Before he saw any flame my neighbor’s car exploded.”
As these examples demonstrate, extremes of climate-driven weather have become the new determining factor in wildfire severity. The hard lesson being learned in Australia right now is that all the prescribed thinning and burning in the world provides little protection in such circumstances.
So why then are our local Forest Service officials and Fireshed Coalition continuing to aggressively promote the idea that the determining factor is vegetation density?
To be fair, the decision hasn’t been theirs to make. To favor his extraction economy, our president signed Executive Order 13855 declaring density the official villain and mandating the Forest Service to manage our national forests accordingly. Truth is, as long as he and the profiteers he serves can get away with equating fire danger with a surplus of trees, rather than the climate crisis, then logging, thinning and burning will continue to be acceptable remedies.
Trouble is, all three are adding to our climate woes, because they increase levels of atmospheric carbon at a time when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, U.N. and EU are warning that humanity’s No. 1 priority has to be to decrease carbon levels.
A letter signed by 40 IPCC-affiliated scientists and posted on the Climate And Land Use Alliance website, states: “The world’s forests contain more carbon than exploitable oil, gas, and coal deposits; hence avoiding forest carbon emissions is just as urgent as halting fossil fuel use.”
Meanwhile, James E. Melonis, a forest supervisor of the Santa Fe National Forest (“A holistic approach to healthier forests,” My View, Sept. 22), writes: “Recent research also shows that strategic forest restoration in the Southwest actually benefits carbon storage and mitigates climate impacts over the long term.”
Sorry, but he’s missing the point. The Nature Conservancy study he cites says that before the capture period begins, there’s 10 to 20 years of loss. We’re in a crisis here. We don’t have 20 years to test the models; and besides, to remain an effective fire deterrent, prescribed treatments need to be repeated every 15 years max. So where’s the benefit?
Apparently none of this matters, however, since it’s full speed ahead. Careers are being built, investments made, contractors hired, jobs created and environmental concerns sidelined. In our 101 Western forests, fire-related employment is a growth industry.
Still, neither denial nor economics alters the fact that thinning and burning exacerbate climate disruption, and that the only sustainable form of wildfire mitigation now is climate mitigation.
Tom Brady has lived in Santa Fe’s wildland-urban interface, and dealt with the Forest Service, for 24 years.
