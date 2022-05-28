New Mexicans across our state are feeling a deep sense of grief, loss and sympathy for residents affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. And yet, before the smoke has even cleared, GOP state Sen. Greg Baca is twisting the disaster into a political wedge. In his piece (“Managing New Mexico’s forest to protect climate,” May 22), he asserts that acquisition and neglect of land by the government is the cause of these fires. He’s wrong about that.
Notwithstanding the fact that very little private land has been handed over to the government in recent times, our state and federal agencies, as well as Native tribes and private landowners, are actively addressing fuel buildup in forests. In fact, based on a web-mapping tool produced by the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute at New Mexico Highlands University, 186,534 acres, or nearly 300 square miles of flammable lands in the state, were treated in the last 20 years or are being treated currently for excessive fuels.
I can attest to this effort firsthand, having been appointed by the secretary of the interior to chair a technical advisory committee to the U.S. Forest Service. In this role, I helped determine which community-driven, collaborative forest restoration projects deserve funding. The Collaborative Forest Restoration Program continues to address excess fuels in dry forest types and is funded by Congress.
Baca also tries to make a case that wildfires are causing more greenhouse gas emissions than gas-fueled vehicles. He’s wrong again there. While fires do emit more particulate matter, cars produce far more greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, than wildfires do.
Why do some lawmakers continue to spread disinformation? It is simple, really; they have an agenda — preventing us from addressing the worsening climate crisis and perpetuating the fossil fuel-based paradigm responsible for more severe, longer fire seasons.
Our beloved forests are burning in New Mexico not because of neglect — quite the opposite is true — but rather because of extreme climate-driven drought and winds. Past logging practices that left only small trees and opened the forest to the drying effects of sun and wind, overgrazing of fine grasses, and a century of effective fire suppression, combined resulted in conditions that promote extreme fire behavior when the weather is right. Under the hot, dry and extraordinarily windy conditions we’ve experienced this spring, very little can stop these fires other than rain.
The human loss resulting from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is real and devastating. We need time to heal and assess what went wrong. However, we must also continue to employ natural fire ignitions to remove fuels under the right conditions, and yes, even prescribed fires under the right conditions, while we do everything in our power to transition, justly, to a renewable energy-based society.