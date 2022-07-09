As I write this, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has blown up again, I can see it burning on the ridge, and we’re facing evacuation. Again.
I started my firefighting career during graduate studies. I was a lookout, then helicopter crew member, then a Silver City Hotshot. During my studies, I received a Fulbright Scholarship for renewable energy development in southern Mexico.
I am currently a sixth grade Earth Science teacher in the West Las Vegas schools. My partner and I have a small homestead in Mora County in the Sangre de Cristo mountains that we plan to be forever stewards of. I have been on the front line for a decade as a sustainability advocate through and through. In my service, I have helped many communities, but I have never been a climate refugee myself, until this point.
Teaching in the community, I have realized once again the importance of basic human needs: food, water and shelter. With many structures gone because of the fires and a watershed threatened, my concern is that these basic needs will not be met. This is my first year teaching in my community. Observations have been a critical point in my curriculum. I take my students out to “spin weather” (this is a field method used by firefighters) once a week and teach them how to graph relative humidity and temperature levels. I take them to the Río Gallinas to observe riparian health. Climate change in our community affects all of these things.
Let us be observers in this; climate change is real, and it is affecting every human.
We are in a climate emergency. Climate change has already taken a toll on New Mexico’s air, land, water and communities. Today we’re faced with another price to pay: the cost of inaction. We and our leaders still have the opportunity to make a difference that will give our children and future generations their best chance to live in a New Mexico that looks like the one we’ve known.
I am one of many, many people affected by climate change. Let us all be stewards of this great land.
Nate Campbell is a teacher in the West Las Vegas schools. He lives in Mora County.