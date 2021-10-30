Think of climate action goals as if they were a Russian “stack doll” or “matryoshka.” Nesting is the concept. From the Roundhouse to November’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, these goals are critical to our collective ambition to address the climate crisis.
The Paris Agreement, hopefully to be advanced by COP26, is the outer, highly decorated doll. It conveys the ambition of all that is inside — that the world community holds global temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius/3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, even limiting the rise to 1.5 Celsius/2.7 Fahrenheit. Next inside is the doll for the U.S. climate action plan, a plan to reduce our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent to 52 percent by 2030. Further still is the doll representing the efforts of the state of New Mexico these last three years: stringent emission reduction rules for the oil and gas industry, legislation requiring 100 percent clean energy by 2045, new energy efficiency building codes, and more.
Then, the business community has a doll. The Taos Ski Valley corporation, for example, is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030 by converting its fleet to electric vehicles, eliminating single-use plastic bottles, expanding EV charging stations, etc.
Now comes the doll for New Mexico’s cities and counties. Albuquerque seeks 100 percent renewable energy for municipal operations by 2030. Las Cruces aims to reduce its community-wide emissions by 73 percent by 2050. Santa Fe pursues a pilot project of “Solarize Santa Fe” focused on middle- and low-income residents and advances an aggressive 25-year sustainability plan.
Los Alamos County has a goal to become a carbon-neutral electricity provider by 2040. And Santa Fe County seeks to conserve and restore at least 30 percent of land and water by 2030. Finally, at the heart of the “matryoshka” is the wooden doll for individual action. We each bear this responsibility. A list of actions has no real end: Cut consumption and waste, eat less or no meat, travel less by car and plane, invest responsibly, vote for climate-responsible leaders, participate in the democratic process, and more.
Nested climate action goals stretch our imagination and creativity no matter what the level. Nested climate action means we each have opportunities to bring about change at multiple levels of society to slow the advance of the climate crisis — if we choose to act.
