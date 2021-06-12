You see them everywhere in Santa Fe. At intersections. At bus stops. In medians. On sidewalks. In parks. In arroyos. In parking lots. Sometimes they are by themselves. Sometimes they congregate by the dozen. Usually, they are upright. But sometimes they are lying on the ground looking sad and forlorn.
You may have guessed that I am talking about stray shopping carts. The city of Santa Fe spends thousands of dollars every year collecting stray shopping carts — possibly tens of thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, the stores where the shopping carts originate lose thousands of dollars a year on carts that never find their way back to the stores.
Across the U.S., dozens of cities have grappled with this issue, and many have implemented plans to deal with the problem. Many cities now require stores that provide shopping carts to have a shopping cart retention plan. Such plans can involve a variety of strategies.
One common strategy is to require customers to pay a small deposit to use a shopping cart. A mechanical vending system that accepts cash or cards may charge a dollar or a few dollars before releasing a cart. The money is returned to the customer when the cart is returned. If the customer does not return the cart, you can be sure someone else will do so, if only to collect the cash reward.
Another shopping cart retention policy involves a physical system of barriers located at store exits or just outside the exits so carts cannot leave the store or a loading area just outside the store. Customers must then carry their groceries from the store exit area to their vehicle. Or, if they prefer, they can move their vehicle closer to the store exit area for loading.
Some stores in other cities have equipped their shopping carts with electronic locking systems that are supposed to prevent the wheels from rolling if anyone attempts to roll the carts beyond a certain point, such as the edge of the parking lot.
One common strategy many cities employ is to require shopping carts to have the name, address and phone number of the store affixed to each cart. This allows carts to be more easily returned to the correct store, and in some cases may also allow fines to be imposed on stores that do not maintain control of their shopping carts. It also makes it easier for passersby to contact the store to report a wayward cart.
Currently, collecting stray shopping carts is a cost for the city. But with the right plan in place, stray shopping carts could be a money-making opportunity for the city. Imagine a system where the city collected stray carts and stored them in a safe place (not in someone’s backyard!). Then the city could sell them back to the stores where they originated at a reasonable price, or simply fine the stores for every cart not picked up from the storage area by a certain date.
Like graffiti, litter and weeds, stray shopping carts are an eyesore, lower property values and make Santa Fe a less desirable place to live. Fortunately, solving the shopping cart problem is easy compared to other problems. Solving the shopping cart problem just requires a little effort by the city. There is an old saying that says insanity is doing the same old thing again and again and expecting a different result. It is high time we stopped doing the same old thing and put an end to the shopping cart problem once and for all.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.