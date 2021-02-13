I just finished reading the piece “Winter of discontent” by Milan Simonich (Jan. 31). As I read it, several things came to mind. Over the years we have lived in the Santa Fe area, the issues of homelessness, trash along the roads, barrier repairs along highways and, not the least, median disrepair in Santa Fe have been subjects of annual “discontent.”
First, I’d like to send my sympathies to Aaron Ortiz with the Santa Fe Little League and what he is trying to get done at Franklin Miles Park. It has to be heartbreaking.
Secondly, though, rather than deal with each of these issues separately, as is the usual annual path we seem to take, I’d like to suggest there is a deeper problem. That is how priorities are set at the city, county and state government agencies and by what criteria these priorities are set. Then, when these priorities are set, how funds are allocated for them. This is no simple task, but the alternative is to just wait till Simonich writes another piece or some community organization, again, puts heat on government.
Now, here comes the hard part. This priority-setting process starts with government leaders first answering a question. It is a threefold, culture question. First and foremost, “What do we want our state, county and city to look like?” If the answer is something like, “clean, orderly and environmentally healthy,” the next tough question is, “How do we pay for it?” Finally, it’s no simple task, but we must ask where this fits on the priority list.
Again, in my experience, there are only three answers to the first question.
One is we actually assign capital, both in terms of money and human, to meet the goal head on. To do this is to require a different mindset. Instead of blaming and/or “rousting out” the offenders, government must realize having a “clean, orderly and environmentally healthy” community should be at the very top of its long-term priority list. The second answer, unfortunately, is we don’t allocate the resources, wait for the inevitable heat and scramble, one problem at a time. The third, also unfortunate, and a horrible way to waste resources, is to try to roust out or otherwise find and punish the thoughtless among us and expect them to somehow “be different.”
I really believe if we were to see state, county and city crews out in the parks and on the streets and roadways much more than we see them today, it would make a difference. It will not happen overnight, but it will make a difference. Somehow, it does not feel like the leaders see “cleaning up” as a top priority. If not, what is?
