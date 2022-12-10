I would like to respond to the piece by James Harnar (“Next time, no more attack ads,” Nov. 6). I agree there should be no more attack ads during election campaigns and hope he is right in being able to get all parties to sign nonattack agreements prior to the next election cycle, but I doubt that will happen.

The reason I doubt that is because of the “dark” money thrown into the campaigns. We had a prime example of how damaging that is right here in New Mexico during this past election cycle. The losing party ran several smear ads against our sitting governor. In spite of the facts coming out about one of those ads in particular, including it being shown by an investigative reporter for KOB-TV to be outright lies, that station, along with all the other local TV stations, continued to run the ads. Why?

One word — profits. Corporate media own our local broadcast stations and have no interest in honesty, fairness or even local issues. It’s all decided elsewhere, where the credo of the 1980s still reigns supreme: “Greed is good.” Even the national networks on cable, satellite or streaming work on the basis that in order to run up ratings and revenues, their news outlets must keep the public in turmoil, chasing one crisis after another with no clear resolutions for any of it.

George Watson is a concerned citizen and resident of Santa Fe.

