Oil and gas drilling is big business in the West and on tribal lands. But there is supposed to be a contract — both moral and legal — between industry and the people who live and work on these lands. Oil and gas companies must act responsibly and repair any damage they create. This isn’t rocket science; clean up after yourself.
Unfortunately, this contract is often breached. Instead of repairing the land, some drillers walk away from their wells and leave them to leak oil, toxic chemicals and methane into our lands, air and water. Unplugged wells can also lower property values and decrease land productivity. When oil and gas companies go out of business — which is all too common — these unplugged wells often become “orphaned.” This means they have no owner to hold responsible for cleanup costs, and the financial burden of remediation is left upon the tribe or other governmental entity.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden included the REGROW Act, championed by U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján.
This legislation contains two important provisions to address this problem in Indian Country. First, it provides $150 million directly available to tribes to plug orphan wells and repair the surrounding land. Second, it includes $30 million for the Department of Energy to help find and document existing wells. This is a critical step forward in addressing a problem that has plagued tribes and communities throughout oil and gas country for decades.
The REGROW program also creates new opportunities to invest in tribally owned businesses that can conduct remediation services nationwide. Given the growing awareness about the impact methane has on climate change, Native-owned companies could be at the forefront of innovation in establishing proper well closure practices and procedures.
When oil and gas companies fail to keep their promises, local communities are left to struggle with the economic and environmental ramifications of pollution from the orphan wells as well as foot the bill to clean them up. This simply isn’t fair or acceptable.
A recent analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund found more than 81,000 documented orphan wells across the country. The key here is “documented orphan wells.” These are the wells that have been officially verified by the government as having no known owner; that estimate is just the tip of the iceberg. There could be more than 1 million orphan wells across the country that haven’t officially been verified as and declared an orphan well.
The simple fact that these old, leaky oil and gas wells have been polluting our homes, land and water resources for generations is infuriating. There really isn’t another way to describe the fact that irresponsible drillers have been permitted to walk away from their moral and legal obligations. We must make the legislative and administrative changes necessary so we don’t perpetuate the same problem into the future, and we need to plug these wells and clean up the damage they are causing now.
Thanks to the work of the Biden administration, Sen. Luján and other members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who sponsored similar legislation, we are moving in the right direction. This new law gives tribes an opportunity to seize a leading role in reversing the damage inflicted by irresponsible members of the oil and gas industry, creates quality jobs and sets us on the path to a healthier, more sustainable future.
