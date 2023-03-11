The New Mexico Legislature is considering a clean transportation fuels standard, which, if enacted, could result in significant benefits for the state. The Clean Transportation Fuels Standard will reduce air pollution, fight climate change and create an economic boon from investments in clean fuel production and infrastructure in New Mexico.
The proposed legislation, House Bill 426, would require our transportation fuels become 20% less carbon intensive by 2030 and 30% by 2040. New Mexico has taken some bold and far-reaching steps in the past few years to diversify from fossil fuels and into renewable energy sources. While that transition won’t happen overnight, we can begin using cleaner — and often cheaper — transportation fuels now.
Cleaner fuels mean cleaner air, and that’s something we can all get behind. Cleaner fuels emit less pollution, improving the air we breathe and reducing asthma and other emissions-related health effects.
Reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels also means doing our part to fight climate change, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. While we continue to use gasoline for our cars and diesel for our trucks, the clean transportation fuels standard not only ensures that we reduce greenhouse gases sooner rather than later, it also provides an incentive for technology investments by oil and gas companies so that gasoline and diesel are cleaner, too.
And that’s not all. New laws recently passed by the U.S. Congress offer strong incentives to invest in clean energy technologies and to produce clean fuels. This legislation supercharges those programs to ensure New Mexico doesn’t miss out on any of these federal dollars — and local jobs and economic development.
New Mexico is a national leader on energy and fuels and has ample clean and renewable resources to bring new investments; it just needs a market-based incentive to make it happen. The clean transportation fuels standard provides that incentive. The bill allows fuel producers to earn credits by supplying lower-carbon fuels, and these credits can be sold to companies that opt not to invest in cleaning up their fuels. However, it does not pick winners and losers. Every liquid, gaseous or electric fuel is measured on the same scale and competes equally in the marketplace.
Some have said — falsely — that a clean fuel standard would raise the prices of gas at the pump. Fuel prices go up and down based on the price of crude, energy, taxes and other factors. In states with similar programs, market competition has saved drivers over a $1 a gallon from cheaper fuels, especially when oil price spikes drive up gas prices.
The bill also supports the growing fleet of electric vehicles. Utilities earning credits in the program are required to direct money to building and maintaining electric charging stations around the state.
House Bill 426 is making its way through the Legislature, with broad support, including from Consumer Reports due to the benefits that clean transportation fuels standards deliver to consumers. As it moves, we should keep in mind that cleaner fuels improve air quality, fight climate change and grow the New Mexican economy — without raising the cost of a fill-up.
Graham Noyes is executive director of the California-based Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, technology neutral trade association that supports clean fuel standards.