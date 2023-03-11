The New Mexico Legislature is considering a clean transportation fuels standard, which, if enacted, could result in significant benefits for the state. The Clean Transportation Fuels Standard will reduce air pollution, fight climate change and create an economic boon from investments in clean fuel production and infrastructure in New Mexico.

The proposed legislation, House Bill 426, would require our transportation fuels become 20% less carbon intensive by 2030 and 30% by 2040. New Mexico has taken some bold and far-reaching steps in the past few years to diversify from fossil fuels and into renewable energy sources. While that transition won’t happen overnight, we can begin using cleaner — and often cheaper — transportation fuels now.

Cleaner fuels mean cleaner air, and that’s something we can all get behind. Cleaner fuels emit less pollution, improving the air we breathe and reducing asthma and other emissions-related health effects.

Graham Noyes is executive director of the California-based Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, technology neutral trade association that supports clean fuel standards.