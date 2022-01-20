We as New Mexicans can be proud of the fact that our state has taken some dramatic action in the fight against climate change. In 2019, the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, the Energy Transition Act, which set ambitious goals to reduce electric power-related greenhouse gases from our public utilities. We are now scheduled to use more renewable energy for our electricity, up to 80 percent by 2050. This was a tremendous success.
More remains to be done, however, and the most important next step is to begin the transition to low-carbon fuels in our transportation sector, which means adopting cleaner fuels for our cars and trucks and reducing the carbon emissions for producing that fuel, in addition to increasing the use of low- and zero-emission passenger vehicles. In short, we need to both transition to new low carbon fuels and clean up the way we produce oil and gas to address transportation-related activities, the second largest source of New Mexico’s greenhouse gas emissions.
With that in mind, the governor has taken the lead in this critical endeavor by proposing new legislation to reduce the carbon released by current fuels. This bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart and Rep. Nathan Small, is called the Clean Fuel Standard Act, and it’s coming up in this session of the Legislature.
The legislation would offer drivers the freedom to choose cleaner fuels and incentives for fuel producers to transition to low carbon emission requirements. In addition, the Clean Fuel Standard will attract up to $710 million in investment from new and existing companies that will develop and produce low- or non-carbon fuels in our state and will position New Mexico as a world leader in the production of low-carbon fuels.
That means more high-paying jobs in the low-carbon transportation sector — the Clean Fuel Standard should create economic development boom, producing an estimated 673 direct, head-of-household jobs, 968 indirect jobs and nearly 2,300 construction jobs over its first seven years in existence. The value of these jobs alone is estimated to be $470 million. Our state will not only be a leader in wind, solar and geothermal energy, but also will become a leader in low-carbon fuel production. The world could soon see us as one of the most innovative states in the nation for environmental protection and the fight against climate change.
We recognize that we cannot eliminate the need for oil and gas, because so much of our current state revenue comes from these fuels. However, we can transition in a smart way to other fuels, such as green hydrogen, ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, renewable natural gas and electricity for electric vehicle options, thus rapidly reducing current carbon emissions levels, as we move toward a net-zero carbon world.
We’ve started to make a dent in the fight against climate change with the passage of the ETA — now, let’s not lose that momentum. We can take the next step by transitioning away from fossil fuels towards a low-carbon future for our cars and trucks.
This bill will create a level playing field in which the cleanest, lowest-carbon fuels compete to win. In a low-carbon fuel market, consumers will benefit from competition between fuels, the only sure way to drive down pump prices. In other states that have adopted a clean fuel standard, low-carbon fuels are frequently less costly than gasoline and diesel, and gasoline and diesel prices have not noticeably increased.
The time to act is now. This bill is the ideal next step for meaningful climate action. We can encourage the transition to low-carbon fuels and clean up the current production process to fight climate change while generating significant economic and employment opportunities. If we can do that in this session of the Legislature, that will really be something to celebrate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.