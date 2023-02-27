The average cost of diesel fuel in New Mexico today is $4.322 per gallon, down from its highest spike in 2022 but still nearly a dollar more that it was a year ago. According to an American Transportation Research Institute’s report, fuel prices are the top concern of people in the trucking industry, a bigger concern even than the nationwide trucker shortage.
The typical 18-wheeler’s fuel tank holds between 120 and 150 gallons, and some rigs have two tanks. That means some truck drivers are paying almost $650 per tank to fill up. That’s almost a third more expensive than last year. But don’t truckers just pass fuel costs onto their business customers and consumers? To some degree, yes. But there are limits to what the market will bear, and so many truckers have had to eat so much in losses, a record number called it quits last year. Moreover, passing costs onto consumers through surcharges creates additional inflationary pressure, which takes more money out of family budgets.
Believe it or not, the New Mexico Legislature is considering a measure that could make the situation worse. Last session, the New Mexico House of Representatives smartly declined to advance a Clean Fuel Standard, which would have effectively increased taxes on gas and diesel fuel, supposedly to subsidize alternative fuels and promote cleaner transportation. Too many questions about the negative effects it might have on small businesses and consumers surrounded the bill and led to its shelving. Those questions remain unanswered, but unfortunately, the legislation is back. And all the problems with the bill are still there.
First, as mentioned above, the Clean Fuel Standard bill will drive up the cost of fuel for businesses and consumers. Based on California’s experience with a Clean Fuel Standard, a policy like this could increase prices in New Mexico by as much as 27 cents per gallon of gasoline and 26.6 cents per gallon of diesel, costs that will be felt up and down the business supply chain and increase prices on materials, finished products, consumer goods, even groceries.
Has the Legislature or any industry trade group conducted reliable research to determine how big a negative impact this will have on New Mexico’s economy? Of course not, and they don’t want to. Ignorance is bliss.
Second, going off California’s Clean Fuel Standard results, New Mexico’s bill is full of empty promises. California’s law failed to meaningfully reduce emissions — a less than 1% reduction in NOx pollution and a less than 2% reduction in particulate emissions. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst even notes these paltry reductions could be attributed to any number of other climate regulations, not necessarily the Clean Fuel Standard.
Moreover, promises that using a Clean Fuel Standard to heavily subsidize alternative fuels will generate an innovation and economic boom in the biofuel industry have gone unrealized in California. Incumbent energy producers are the outsize beneficiaries, some of whom aren’t even in California. There are no protections or guarantees in New Mexico’s legislation to prevent the same thing from happening here.
Finally, as they say in Washington, D.C., we’ll have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it. That’s because it dodges legislative oversight and accountability by outsourcing the policy specifics to bureaucrats at the energy department who will be empowered to write the Clean Fuel Standard behind closed doors however they see fit. It would be a dangerous mistake for the Legislature to abdicate its responsibility by passing this bill.
Instead, the Legislature should do the right thing once more and ditch this legislation. However admirable its goals, the Clean Fuel Standard is simply not ready for prime time and would cause more harm than good for New Mexico’s economy, truckers and working families.