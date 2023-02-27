The average cost of diesel fuel in New Mexico today is $4.322 per gallon, down from its highest spike in 2022 but still nearly a dollar more that it was a year ago. According to an American Transportation Research Institute’s report, fuel prices are the top concern of people in the trucking industry, a bigger concern even than the nationwide trucker shortage.

The typical 18-wheeler’s fuel tank holds between 120 and 150 gallons, and some rigs have two tanks. That means some truck drivers are paying almost $650 per tank to fill up. That’s almost a third more expensive than last year. But don’t truckers just pass fuel costs onto their business customers and consumers? To some degree, yes. But there are limits to what the market will bear, and so many truckers have had to eat so much in losses, a record number called it quits last year. Moreover, passing costs onto consumers through surcharges creates additional inflationary pressure, which takes more money out of family budgets.

Believe it or not, the New Mexico Legislature is considering a measure that could make the situation worse. Last session, the New Mexico House of Representatives smartly declined to advance a Clean Fuel Standard, which would have effectively increased taxes on gas and diesel fuel, supposedly to subsidize alternative fuels and promote cleaner transportation. Too many questions about the negative effects it might have on small businesses and consumers surrounded the bill and led to its shelving. Those questions remain unanswered, but unfortunately, the legislation is back. And all the problems with the bill are still there.

Eddie George lives in Albuquerque.