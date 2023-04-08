New Mexico is mobilizing to address a needed energy transition, but many clean technologies can cause their own significant harm.

In 2019 in Surprise, Ariz., a lithium-ion battery energy storage system owned by AES Corp. caught fire and exploded. This was one of three similar incidents in Arizona since 2012. Firefighters were hospitalized with head injuries and chemical burns to body and lungs. Battery energy storage system fires are chemical fires that cause evacuation of communities and can burn for weeks.

A chemical injury can be life-destroying. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy conducted an inquiry: “What has become apparent is that utility-scale lithium ion batteries … create unacceptable risks, particularly those … that can release hydrogen fluoride in the event of a fire and/or explosion. …”

Debra Anderson is a documentary filmmaker and environmentalist living in Santa Fe. She has covered the energy industry extensively and was awarded the 2010 News & Documentary Emmy for Research for her directorial debut Split Estate about fracking and health. She is currently working on a film about clean energy.

