New Mexicans are on the cusp of cleaner air and better health, and soon will be able to buy more zero-emission cars and trucks from automakers.

New Mexico will make history by joining a growing list of states leading the way in adopting Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks rules. Automakers will be required to deliver an increasing proportion of new zero-emission cars and light trucks for sale in New Mexico each year; from 35% of new cars in 2025 to 82% by 2032, with lower numbers for trucks. This will have a profound impact on improving air quality, reducing emissions and paving the way for a robust electric-vehicle marketplace.

With these rules, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham builds upon her legacy as a clean-air champion and an innovator of sustainable and equitable transportation solutions.

Dr. Dona Upson is a pulmonologist and volunteer with the American Lung Association in New Mexico and a former chair of the Air Quality Board for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

