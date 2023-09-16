New Mexicans are on the cusp of cleaner air and better health, and soon will be able to buy more zero-emission cars and trucks from automakers.
New Mexico will make history by joining a growing list of states leading the way in adopting Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean Trucks rules. Automakers will be required to deliver an increasing proportion of new zero-emission cars and light trucks for sale in New Mexico each year; from 35% of new cars in 2025 to 82% by 2032, with lower numbers for trucks. This will have a profound impact on improving air quality, reducing emissions and paving the way for a robust electric-vehicle marketplace.
With these rules, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham builds upon her legacy as a clean-air champion and an innovator of sustainable and equitable transportation solutions.
The real beneficiaries will be New Mexico residents, who live each day in counties impacted by air pollution. The American Lung Association’s 2023 "State of the Air" report underscores these facts: New Mexico’s most populous counties — Bernalillo and Doña Ana, among other counties — received failing air-quality grades for ozone and particulate pollution.
Tailpipe emissions are a leading source of air and climate pollution in New Mexico, with fossil fuel transportation representing the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. It’s no secret we are a living example of the disruptive impacts of climate change, with extreme heat, smog, historic drought and destructive wildfires.
Ozone and particle pollution can cause severe health emergencies, including asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, as well as worsen other heart and lung diseases. Breathing particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.
The health benefits of these rules will be vast. The American Lung Association’s report, "Zeroing in on Healthy Air," notes that a widespread shift to zero-emission cars, buses and trucks will yield major health benefits between now and 2050. A meaningful transition in New Mexico means $3 billion in public health benefits, including over 270 avoided premature deaths, 7,380 avoided asthma attacks and 32,300 avoided lost workdays.
The rules take a pragmatic, phased-in approach on the sale of new zero-emission cars and trucks over time, requiring automakers to deliver clean, nonpolluting vehicles to the state with the aim of reducing more than 76 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by 2032, and this could grow with a full implementation through 2035.
To maximize the benefits of these rules, policies and resources should be developed to increase the production and use of non-fossil electricity and hydrogen to power zero-emission vehicles. That will ensure New Mexico can fully unlock the rewards of clean transportation, which is transitioning globally at a rapid pace.
Furthermore, New Mexico will be able to leverage the historic levels of support for zero-emissions vehicles from the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The clean truck rules, in particular, will improve health equity. The reality is transportation corridors in the U.S. have historically created disparities that impact health in vulnerable communities, making it harder to achieve clean air and healthy lifestyles.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 72 million Americans live along major trucking routes, and they tend to be people of color and have lower incomes. More than half of New Mexicans live in areas impacted by unhealthy air, nearly two-thirds of whom are people of color, according to "State of the Air" 2023.
With these new policies, New Mexico is prioritizing the shift to healthier transportation choices that serve all New Mexicans.
And that’s great news for our air quality and our health.
Dr. Dona Upson is a pulmonologist and volunteer with the American Lung Association in New Mexico and a former chair of the Air Quality Board for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.