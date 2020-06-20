Santa Fe has a major budget crisis. But having surveyed public opinion and learned that capital projects were the lowest priority for the city’s residents, the city administration is nonetheless moving forward on its infamous “pump to dump” project.
The plan is to build a new 18-mile pipeline from the wastewater plant to deliver partially treated effluent into the Rio Grande. Discharge standards are lower for the Rio Grande than they are for the Santa Fe River, and the city’s consulting engineers have advised that big bucks could be saved by sending our poor-quality water to the Rio Grande rather than investing in expensive upgrades to our wastewater plant.
The problematic effluent will be swapped for Rio Grande water, which will be pumped uphill and treated to serve putative future growth. This will take thousands of acre-feet of water per year out of the lower 18 miles of the Santa Fe River, impacting farming communities downstream from Cieneguilla to Cochiti Pueblo. Further, the engineers assume there will be enough San Juan-Chama water in the Rio Grande to accomplish that trade of river water for effluent.
On the contrary, literally all the federal and state water agencies predict reductions and shortages in the San Juan and Rio Grande systems due to climate change.
The pump-to-dump project has been a dream of the Water Division for years, which has lobbied tirelessly for it, doing one-sided performances for elected officials and anyone else who would listen. In these presentations, cost savings are always touted and technical and environmental concerns dismissed. Citizens were not permitted to speak when the project was added as an amendment to a resolution before a committee of the council and rammed through without public notice.
An outpouring of letters resulted, but the City Council (with two lame ducks voting and one member absent) approved the pipeline in December. Again, the concerned citizens in attendance were required to remain silent.
Thus, in the course of a few days, with no public hearing, the council gave the Water Division the go-ahead to build the pipeline. Undisclosed sums are being spent on an engineering design for the project. The Water Division is now seeking another $700,000 for further studies on the project, despite the fact that the federal Bureau of Reclamation has so far denied funding for the pipeline.
Meanwhile, city employees are being furloughed and vital city services slashed to meet the projected operating deficit of $100 million this year. And the discharge from our wastewater plant has violated disinfection standards twice in the past year, causing irrigation to be shut off to parks. The city’s consulting engineers estimate up to $86.7 million is needed to upgrade the plant to meet the more stringent and protective nitrogen and phosphorus limits that are coming down the pike.
This is not the time to push forward on a $20 million project that will not solve the wastewater plant’s pollution violations nor the Buckman drinking water plant’s technical problems. Rather than exporting our effluent pollution to the Rio Grande and doubling down on our reliance on imported water, we should invest in the necessary upgrades to our water and wastewater systems and retain the purified water here in the Santa Fe River system to recharge our local aquifer, irrigate our public green spaces and serve our last few farmers.
The next City Council meeting is Wednesday. Tell them: no more money for the Water Division’s pump-to-dump project — it’s time to fix what we have, and use the surplus Water Division funds to address genuine needs. Maybe they’ll hear us this time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.