The Santa Fe Plaza is one of the oldest public spaces in this country, and it certainly is among the most beautiful. It is a National Historic Landmark listed in the National Register of Historic Places in the 1960s. In 1973, there was an exchange of letters between David King, the New Mexico historic preservation officer, and William Murtagh, keeper of the national register, regarding controversy about the Soldiers’ Monument and its inscription “savage Indians.” It was implied by Murtagh that the national register status could be endangered by removing the monument.
Although the obelisk atop the war memorial has been toppled, the war memorial is still in place. It is a traditional mid-19th-century monument displaying classic architectural elements of engaged columns and entablature. It is both bold and simple, with horizontal projecting moldings and stepped platforms. Only the small stone wreaths at each upper corner of the inset marble plaques are overtly decorative. This monument is the only 19th-century construction in or around the Plaza that has not been remodeled to match the early 20th-century adobe revival style. In its enduring integrity, it is the only element on the Plaza that completely defies our town’s derisive labels “Fanta Se” or “Santa Faux.”
The war memorial’s primary purpose was to honor Union troops, including many New Mexico volunteers, who died in local battles against the Confederacy. The Indian Wars plaque, rather an afterthought, has been controversial for half a century or more. The word “savage” was chiseled off the plaque in 1973 but, like a phantom limb, lives on. That plaque, now broken, could be interpreted to explain its meaning in context or could be replaced with a different plaque.
The monument has been neglected and abused for ages. The cornices have shown damage for many years. The mediocre green iron fence added in the mid-20th century detracts mightily from the monument. This lack of care is symptomatic of the town’s disregard for the public realm, including broken sidewalks and barely visible crosswalks. We do have the New Mexico History Museum, but what has the city done to inform visitors about our rich local heritage?
Strolling around town, visitors have no idea this town was founded in 1610 under the Spanish crown, that it was the epicenter of the most successful revolt of Indigenous people anywhere on the continent or that it was a Mexican town seized in 1846 by U.S. troops.
To me, it is unthinkable that the city of Santa Fe would remove rather than restore the war memorial. The obelisk stones can be repaired or recreated and installed anew. If the old stones are used and show signs of having been broken and repaired, that might be appropriate to better tell the story for future generations. Honestly, we have so few structures that are more than 100 years old and retain much in the way of authenticity, that we should carefully preserve what remains. Our Civil War monument must be restored.
