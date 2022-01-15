In December, I attended a virtual Early Neighborhood Notification meeting regarding a zoning change request (R-1 to R-3) and proposed 22-house subdivision on 9.59 acres of land on the southwest corner of Old Pecos Trail and Zia Road. I have lived in Sol y Lomas, the adjacent neighborhood, for 39 years.
About 15 years ago, I and others challenged a similar request for rezoning and development on this same site, citing inappropriate proposed density; traffic and safety problems; design and open space issues; and neighborhood preservation. We were successful: The Planning Commission rejected the request, as did the City Council on appeal. This proposal is similar to the one rejected, and little has changed in the meantime.
Old Pecos Trail is part of historic Route 66, designated in 1999 by Congress as a nationally significant highway worthy of legal protection. The Santa Fe General Plan cites Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and Interstate 25 “as a scenic roadway and recognizes its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown.” The proposed development would significantly and negatively alter the character of the road.
Moreover, there are legal problems with rezoning the land in question. There was “no mistake in the original zoning,” one of the three approval criteria for rezoning (City Code, Section 14-3.5 (C)): Sol y Lomas is historically R-1. There has not been “a change in the surrounding area, altering the character of the neighborhood:” Ironically, if approved, this development would do that. Finally, a “different character use” of the land is not “more advantageous to the community.” A city park might fit that criterion; an upscale subdivision created for private profit does not.
There are significant traffic-safety concerns associated with the three plans presented to the neighborhood. All propose an entrance/exit on a blind curve on Zia, very close to the Zia/Old Pecos Trail intersection where cars routinely back up. Traffic volume and traffic speed have increased substantially on both streets in the last 15 years, as have numbers of walkers, runners and bikers on Zia. If traffic at the intersection increases further, it’s likely cars will detour onto streets in the neighborhood, and the safety of pedestrians will be further compromised.
One plan has a right in/right out option on Old Pecos Trail. Drivers headed for town would have to make a U-turn at Calle Espejo with no regulatory traffic light and in the face of oncoming traffic. The potential for accidents is obvious.
The South Central Highway Corridor Protection District (City Code Section 14-5.5), into which the proposed development falls, requires residential lots have “a minimum of fifty percent … be open space.” The subdivision as proposed does not meet that criterion. The issue of affordable housing was minimally addressed by the developer’s representative at the meeting, and she did not mention a 100-year flood plan for the arroyo that bisects the property; nor water demands or destruction of wildlife habitat; nor whether the proposed dwellings would have a unifying aesthetic, an important issue for the Planning Commission years ago.
The meeting made clear many unanswered questions remain about a still-evolving plan for this proposed development. At a minimum, there should be another Early Neighborhood Notification meeting.
I and others do not oppose development of this property at the existing zoning and to the specifications of the Old Pecos Trail Corridor Ordinance, although traffic issues would still need to be addressed. Perhaps the developer cannot make the money he would like at that density, but that is not our concern. Preservation of existing neighborhoods and the integrity of this corridor are stated goals of the city of Santa Fe, and those goals should be honored.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.