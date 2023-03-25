I agree with the New Mexican’s editorial (“Make big decisions at a reasonable hour,” Our View, Feb. 12) that our city’s governing body — the mayor and City Council — should be making “big” land use decisions “at a reasonable hour” and that they must have adequate time to review written submissions by developers, staff and the public before hearing those cases. The written record often consists of hundreds of pages, after all, not something to be consumed quickly.

I strongly disagree, however, with recent comments by our mayor and some members of our City Council that the lengthy or multiple public hearings they conduct in consequential rezoning cases demonstrates a fair and impartial “quasi-judicial” process that properly considers all factual testimony and claims, applicable city code provisions and complies with constitutional principles of procedural due process.

The process conducted by the Land Use Department, city attorney, Planning Commission and governing body in the recent Old Pecos Trail rezoning case provides a good example of how, though city officials pay lip service to those “quasi-judicial” principles, so important in a democracy and necessary for sound decision-making, each of those players in the current land development review process are not walking their talk.

Bruce Throne is a 46-year resident of Santa Fe where he practiced law for 45 years and former member of the boards of directors of the Old Santa Fe Association and Neighborhood Law Center.