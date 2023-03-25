I agree with the New Mexican’s editorial (“Make big decisions at a reasonable hour,” Our View, Feb. 12) that our city’s governing body — the mayor and City Council — should be making “big” land use decisions “at a reasonable hour” and that they must have adequate time to review written submissions by developers, staff and the public before hearing those cases. The written record often consists of hundreds of pages, after all, not something to be consumed quickly.
I strongly disagree, however, with recent comments by our mayor and some members of our City Council that the lengthy or multiple public hearings they conduct in consequential rezoning cases demonstrates a fair and impartial “quasi-judicial” process that properly considers all factual testimony and claims, applicable city code provisions and complies with constitutional principles of procedural due process.
The process conducted by the Land Use Department, city attorney, Planning Commission and governing body in the recent Old Pecos Trail rezoning case provides a good example of how, though city officials pay lip service to those “quasi-judicial” principles, so important in a democracy and necessary for sound decision-making, each of those players in the current land development review process are not walking their talk.
Here’s what I believe violated principles of fairness, impartiality and procedural due process.
We saw land use staffers testify, as several did in the Old Pecos Trail and other rezoning cases, that they interpret their job to be helping developers obtain whatever rezoning they request. The staff failed to reasonably address written comments and testimony by community members, even then they identified city General Plan and code provisions that conflicted with the developer’s requests. The staff surreptitiously removed a scenic corridor designation from the city’s Future Land Use Map without governing body authority before the Planning Commission heard the rezoning request. Again, hardly fair, impartial or providing procedural due process.
A city Planning Commission and governing body that does not allow any community member to question sworn witnesses for a developer and staff who support the developer’s rezoning request regarding their factual claims at their public hearings, as occurred in the Old Pecos Trail rezoning case, does not comport with principles of fairness, impartiality and procedural due process.
A governing body that allows its land use staff to provide it with one-sided hearsay testimony about who was responsible for the city’s failure to put in place an “implementing policy” in its 1999 General Plan and to submit hundreds of pages of written materials into the case record at its hearings after prohibiting community members from submitting any additional written materials and from addressing those new staff submissions, as occurred in the Old Pecos Trail rezoning case, does not comport with principles of fairness, impartiality and procedural due process.
A city attorney’s office that prohibits the governing body from reviewing and considering minutes of the City Council meeting in which it adopted the 1999 General Plan that would contradict claims by staff and the developer because that public record was not submitted to the city before the governing body’s initial public hearing, as also occurred in the Old Pecos Trail rezoning case, does not comport with principles of fairness, impartiality and procedural due process.
Before voting in the Old Pecos Trail rezoning case, the mayor read a long written statement purporting to explain why the city rezoning process is fair and complies with such “quasi-judicial” principles.
It isn’t and doesn’t.
As other communities have learned, a community that allows its land development process to stray from principles of fairness, impartiality and procedural due process risks losing not only its unique character, but its soul.
Unfortunately, until the next election cycle, the only way for this community to correct these flaws in the current administration’s land development process is through the courts.
Bruce Throne is a 46-year resident of Santa Fe where he practiced law for 45 years and former member of the boards of directors of the Old Santa Fe Association and Neighborhood Law Center.